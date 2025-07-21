Traffic Changes in Sofia Around National Stadium 'Vasil Levski' for Guns N' Roses Concert

Sofia Municipality has announced changes to traffic organization and parking regulations around the National Stadium “Vasil Levski” due to the Guns N’ Roses concert taking place tonight.

Parking and stopping of vehicles are prohibited until midnight on General Gurko Street, specifically in the section between Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard and Lyuben Karavelov Street, unless within marked paid zones. Parking is also restricted on the bridge parking areas along Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard in front of the stadium, from 8:00 p.m. on July 20 until midnight on July 21.

Another restriction applies from 3:00 p.m. to midnight on July 21, banning vehicles from stopping or parking outside paid spaces on General Gurko Street. Additionally, from 8:00 a.m. on July 18 to 8:00 a.m. on July 24, parking is not allowed in the loading bays on Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard near the stadium’s Gate 5.

If deemed necessary, the Sofia traffic police may restrict vehicle entry on Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard in the section between Dragan Tsankov Boulevard and Orlov Most Square.

To accommodate concert-goers, additional public transport will be available. From 10:00 p.m. on July 21 to 12:30 a.m. on July 22, several tram and bus lines will run at reduced intervals. Trams 10, 12, 15, and 18, as well as buses 72, 76, 94, 204, 213, 280, and 604, will operate more frequently during this window.

The Sofia Metro will also extend its service hours. Trains between Slivnitsa and Mladost 1 will run every six minutes. The Mladost 1 to Business Park and Sofia Airport branches will have 12-minute intervals. The Obelya–Vitosha line will operate every 10 minutes, while the Hadzhi Dimitar–Gorna Banya line will run every 12 minutes.

Tonight's show is part of Guns N' Roses' extensive 2025 tour across Europe and the Middle East. The tour began on May 23 and includes 24 performances, with Sofia among the scheduled cities. This year marks the band’s debut in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Lithuania, and Luxembourg. The tour also includes stops in Serbia, Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Hungary, and Austria.