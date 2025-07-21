Bulgaria Seizes Record Cocaine Haul Hidden in Diplomatic Car

Crime | July 21, 2025, Monday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Seizes Record Cocaine Haul Hidden in Diplomatic Car @BTA

On the Bulgarian National Television, Stanislav Taushanov, head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department at Customs Burgas, revealed that the operation at the Kapitan Andreevo border point had uncovered far more cocaine than initially expected. Investigators had anticipated a shipment of around 120 to 150 kilograms. Instead, they discovered nearly 206 kilograms of cocaine - an unprecedented amount for a land crossing in Bulgaria. The seized drugs were of exceptionally high quality, with a purity exceeding 96 percent. The exact duration of the trafficking channel’s activity remains under investigation.

The cocaine was being transported in a diplomatic vehicle. The driver was a Bulgarian citizen, accompanied by a Belgian national and a Congolese diplomat accredited in Brussels. The bust took place under the framework of “Orient Express,” an international operation targeting drug routes between Europe and the Middle East.

Preliminary findings suggest the narcotics were never intended to stay in Bulgaria. The country was being used as a transit corridor en route to Turkey. The scale and organization of the smuggling effort point to the involvement of an international criminal network operating across several European nations. Authorities believe other Bulgarian nationals may also have played a role in facilitating the operation.

Taushanov pointed out that such a large amount of cocaine is typically associated with air or sea cargo, not private vehicles. “We expected about 120 to 150 kilograms,” he said. “Instead, we found nearly 206 kilograms, an extraordinary amount for a passenger car.

Due to its high purity, the cocaine could have been diluted and distributed in much larger quantities. The success of the interception was credited to coordinated intelligence gathering, risk profiling, technical inspection, and the work of trained customs dogs. A dog named Raya was the first to detect something suspicious, prompting a more thorough inspection. An X-ray scan then revealed concealed compartments within the vehicle, where the drugs were found.

Taushanov noted that the behavior of those in the vehicle did not raise suspicion, making the successful seizure a direct result of prior intelligence and close cooperation among services. “Each vehicle crossing is analyzed. In this case, prior information made the difference,” he said.

Investigators believe the cocaine entered Europe via the port of Rotterdam, was then moved to the outskirts of Brussels, and from there hidden in the diplomatic vehicle. The route passed through Schengen countries without customs checks, continued through Serbia and Bulgaria, and was ultimately headed for Turkey. The car was tracked as soon as it entered Bulgaria from Serbia. Authorities decided to act once it was clear that no portion of the drugs would be dropped off within Bulgaria.

The probe remains at an early stage. Bulgarian authorities are now sharing information with their Belgian and Turkish counterparts, as well as other EU partners. Forensic analysis is underway to determine the cocaine’s origin and intended recipient.

According to the Customs Agency, the outcome of the operation is the result of months of preparation, intelligence work, and the skill of the border control team at Kapitan Andreevo. The agency emphasized that this seizure is not just a success for Bulgaria, but also a victory for the broader European effort against international drug trafficking.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Cocaine, border

Related Articles:

AEJ Bulgaria Condemns SLAPP Ruling Against Mediapool and Boris Mitov as Threat to Press Freedom

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) against journalist Boris Mitov and the independent news site Mediapool marks a serious blow to press freedom in Bulgaria

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:19

Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza

Politics » Diplomacy | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgaria to Acquire Naval Strike Missile System in Major U.S. Arms Sale

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for a potential foreign military sale to Bulgaria, approving the country’s request to purchase a Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System (NSM CDS)

Politics » Defense | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18

Grandson of Bulgaria’s Last Communist Dictator Found Dead at 54

Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54

Society » Obituaries | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Wildfires Sweep Bulgaria and the Balkans Amid Scorching Heatwave

A large wildfire in the Kostinbrod region, near Sofia, remains under control but not yet fully localized, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18

Pensioner Charged with Brutal Murder of Partner in Sliven, Remanded in Custody

A man from the town of Shivachevo has been taken into custody in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in Sliven

Crime | July 18, 2025, Friday // 16:28

Son Accused of Killing Mother in Bulgaria's Sliven with Nearly 20 Knife Wounds

A 46-year-old man, identified by the initials G.I., has been charged by the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office with the murder of his mother

Crime | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:20

Bulgarian Pop-Folk Singer Caught Drunk Driving (Again!) with 6-Year-Old in Car

Bulgarian pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has been taken into custody and formally charged after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:27

16 Migrants Found in Refrigerated Truck at Bulgarian Border

Border police in Ruse have detained 16 Iraqi nationals who were discovered hidden inside a refrigerated truck

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

Massive Illegal Cigarette Factory Uncovered in Southern Bulgaria

Authorities have uncovered what is believed to be the largest illegal cigarette factory ever discovered in Bulgaria

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria