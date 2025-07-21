Bulgaria Seizes Record Cocaine Haul Hidden in Diplomatic Car

On the Bulgarian National Television, Stanislav Taushanov, head of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Department at Customs Burgas, revealed that the operation at the Kapitan Andreevo border point had uncovered far more cocaine than initially expected. Investigators had anticipated a shipment of around 120 to 150 kilograms. Instead, they discovered nearly 206 kilograms of cocaine - an unprecedented amount for a land crossing in Bulgaria. The seized drugs were of exceptionally high quality, with a purity exceeding 96 percent. The exact duration of the trafficking channel’s activity remains under investigation.

The cocaine was being transported in a diplomatic vehicle. The driver was a Bulgarian citizen, accompanied by a Belgian national and a Congolese diplomat accredited in Brussels. The bust took place under the framework of “Orient Express,” an international operation targeting drug routes between Europe and the Middle East.

Preliminary findings suggest the narcotics were never intended to stay in Bulgaria. The country was being used as a transit corridor en route to Turkey. The scale and organization of the smuggling effort point to the involvement of an international criminal network operating across several European nations. Authorities believe other Bulgarian nationals may also have played a role in facilitating the operation.

Taushanov pointed out that such a large amount of cocaine is typically associated with air or sea cargo, not private vehicles. “We expected about 120 to 150 kilograms,” he said. “Instead, we found nearly 206 kilograms, an extraordinary amount for a passenger car.”

Due to its high purity, the cocaine could have been diluted and distributed in much larger quantities. The success of the interception was credited to coordinated intelligence gathering, risk profiling, technical inspection, and the work of trained customs dogs. A dog named Raya was the first to detect something suspicious, prompting a more thorough inspection. An X-ray scan then revealed concealed compartments within the vehicle, where the drugs were found.

Taushanov noted that the behavior of those in the vehicle did not raise suspicion, making the successful seizure a direct result of prior intelligence and close cooperation among services. “Each vehicle crossing is analyzed. In this case, prior information made the difference,” he said.

Investigators believe the cocaine entered Europe via the port of Rotterdam, was then moved to the outskirts of Brussels, and from there hidden in the diplomatic vehicle. The route passed through Schengen countries without customs checks, continued through Serbia and Bulgaria, and was ultimately headed for Turkey. The car was tracked as soon as it entered Bulgaria from Serbia. Authorities decided to act once it was clear that no portion of the drugs would be dropped off within Bulgaria.

The probe remains at an early stage. Bulgarian authorities are now sharing information with their Belgian and Turkish counterparts, as well as other EU partners. Forensic analysis is underway to determine the cocaine’s origin and intended recipient.

According to the Customs Agency, the outcome of the operation is the result of months of preparation, intelligence work, and the skill of the border control team at Kapitan Andreevo. The agency emphasized that this seizure is not just a success for Bulgaria, but also a victory for the broader European effort against international drug trafficking.