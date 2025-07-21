Trump Marks Six Months in Office, Declares U.S. ‘Most Respected’ Country

World | July 21, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Trump Marks Six Months in Office, Declares U.S. ‘Most Respected’ Country

Marking the six-month anniversary of his second term, President Donald Trump used a post on Truth Social to declare the United States the “hottest” and “most respected country anywhere in the world.” Opening his message with “Wow, time flies!”, he described the milestone as a major achievement and suggested this period is being recognized as one of the most consequential of any presidency.

Trump claimed that the transformation of the country in such a short time was remarkable, stressing that just a year ago, “our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival.” Now, he said, the U.S. is thriving, respected globally, and on a path of renewed strength. He celebrated the anniversary with a triumphant “Happy Anniversary!!!” at the end of his post.

Despite the confident tone, Trump’s national approval ratings remain underwater. According to Decision Desk HQ, 52.7% of U.S. adults currently disapprove of his presidency, while 44.6% approve. Polling from the Economist/YouGov shows his disapproval rating is at its highest since the beginning of his second term.

Still, the president pointed to strong support within the Republican Party, asserting that his ratings among GOP voters had climbed dramatically, especially in light of what he called the exposure of the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” by “Radical Left Democrats” and other “troublemakers.Trump said internal party polls showed his support reaching between 90% and 95%, which he labeled record highs.

In a follow-up post, he emphasized that his general election numbers were also at their “highest, EVER,” attributing this to popular support for his policies, including strong border enforcement. He ended with a characteristic sign-off: “GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA!

The statements came just days after Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the grand jury records related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, following public pressure for more transparency. While the president took the step to allow the release, he acknowledged doubts that it would satisfy the demand for further information.

Looking beyond domestic affairs, Trump highlighted a number of foreign policy actions, claiming credit for negotiating three ceasefire deals involving six countries since taking office in January. He noted these efforts were meant to end wars unrelated to American interests, beyond trade or certain friendships. However, high-profile efforts to bring an end to the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, remain unresolved.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump had repeatedly promised that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of returning to the White House. That outcome has yet to materialize, though Trump remains publicly committed to that position.

In terms of polling, data from Gallup showed his approval in June stood at 40%, down from 47% in January. Among Republicans, 86% approved of his performance, compared to 36% of Independents and just 1% of Democrats. A CBS News/YouGov poll published the same day reflected similar numbers: 42% overall approval, with 89% support from Republicans, 32% from Independents, and 5% from Democrats.

No recent polling data is available that reflects any shift in public opinion following Trump’s move to unseal Epstein-related documents. Nonetheless, Trump insists the issue has energized his base.

Echoing a familiar refrain, he concluded by underlining the public’s appreciation for “Strong Borders” and the broad accomplishments of his administration.

