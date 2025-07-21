Bulgaria’s Stiliyana Nikolova Secures Gold, Silver, and Bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

July 21, 2025
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Stiliyana Nikolova Secures Gold, Silver, and Bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Stiliana Nikolova claimed the gold medal in the clubs final at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Milan, concluding the competition with medals in all three apparatus finals she entered. After finishing fourth in the all-around the previous day, the Bulgarian gymnast delivered a standout performance with a score of 29.400 points, securing an undisputed victory in the clubs event.

Trailing Nikolova were Italy’s Sofia Raffaelli, who placed second with 28.850 points, and Wang Zilu of China, who took the bronze with 28.800.

Earlier yesterday, Nikolova also earned silver in the ball final, receiving 29.750 points for her routine. The event was won by Olympic champion Darya Varfolomeev of Germany, who scored 30.300. Italy’s Tara Dragas completed the podium with 29.400.

In the hoop final, Nikolova added a bronze to her tally, scoring 29.450. Gold went to Sofia Raffaeli, who also topped the all-around, with 30.100, while Ukraine’s Taisiya Onofrichuk, the reigning European all-around champion, took silver with 30.000.

Nikolova did not reach the final in the ribbon event. Meanwhile, fellow Bulgarian Eva Brezalieva ranked 17th in the all-around standings.

