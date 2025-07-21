Bulgaria’s Stiliyana Nikolova Secures Gold, Silver, and Bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Over 50 Servicemen Battle Blaze at Slivnitsa Training Center in Sofia Region
Over 50 Bulgarian military personnel are continuing efforts to contain a large fire that broke out at the Slivnitsa training center in the Sofia region
Stiliana Nikolova claimed the gold medal in the clubs final at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Milan, concluding the competition with medals in all three apparatus finals she entered. After finishing fourth in the all-around the previous day, the Bulgarian gymnast delivered a standout performance with a score of 29.400 points, securing an undisputed victory in the clubs event.
Trailing Nikolova were Italy’s Sofia Raffaelli, who placed second with 28.850 points, and Wang Zilu of China, who took the bronze with 28.800.
Earlier yesterday, Nikolova also earned silver in the ball final, receiving 29.750 points for her routine. The event was won by Olympic champion Darya Varfolomeev of Germany, who scored 30.300. Italy’s Tara Dragas completed the podium with 29.400.
In the hoop final, Nikolova added a bronze to her tally, scoring 29.450. Gold went to Sofia Raffaeli, who also topped the all-around, with 30.100, while Ukraine’s Taisiya Onofrichuk, the reigning European all-around champion, took silver with 30.000.
Nikolova did not reach the final in the ribbon event. Meanwhile, fellow Bulgarian Eva Brezalieva ranked 17th in the all-around standings.
Bulgarian financier and entrepreneur Stefan Ivanov is set to make history with three new Guinness World Records
Grigor Dimitrov has reentered the ATP top 20, climbing one spot in the latest world rankings
The Atlanta Braves are bravely trending where they have not before, fixing shortstops and improving their 2025 draft pick.
Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova delivered a dominant performance to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 clay-court tournament in Hamburg, Germany
Ivan Ivanov has written a new chapter in Bulgarian tennis history, becoming the latest Grand Slam champion from the country by winning the Wimbledon junior title in dominant fashion
Bulgaria’s girls' national volleyball team under 19 has claimed the world championship title, defeating the United States 3:1 in the final match held in Osijek, Croatia
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink