Bulgaria Swelters Under Heatwave: Temperatures Soar to 39°C

Bulgaria is in for another scorching summer day this Monday, with clear skies dominating the weather forecast. Across the country, the sun will shine brightly, and despite some cloud build-up in the mountainous regions during the afternoon hours, rainfall is not expected. The heat will intensify further, with maximum daytime temperatures ranging between 34°C and 39°C. In the capital Sofia, thermometers are expected to reach around 36°C. Due to the extreme heat, a yellow weather warning remains in place nationwide.

Conditions in the mountains will also be sunny throughout the day. Some cumulus clouds are likely to form after midday, but without significant risk of rain. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, bringing little relief. Temperatures will be more moderate at higher elevations - around 28°C at 1200 meters and approximately 21°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain bright and sunny into the afternoon, accompanied by hot daytime conditions. A sea breeze will develop later in the day. Coastal air temperatures are expected to peak between 30°C and 32°C. The temperature of sea water will range between 24°C and 26°C, and sea waves are forecast at 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, the weather pattern remains calm and sunny. The heat will build significantly in the lowland areas as the day progresses. Forecasted temperatures include 36°C in Sofia and Thessaloniki, 33°C in Istanbul, and 37°C in Bucharest, Belgrade, and Athens. In Skopje, the heat will be particularly intense, with temperatures reaching a blistering 44°C.