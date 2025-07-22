Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strikes on Kyiv and Western Ukraine

In the early hours of July 21, Russia carried out a massive combined aerial assault on Kyiv and other regions across Ukraine, deploying attack drones alongside cruise and ballistic missiles. The overnight strikes triggered widespread damage and left at least one person dead and six others injured, including a teenager, according to official reports.

The Ukrainian capital was rocked by repeated explosions between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., with air-raid sirens sounding multiple times throughout the night. Fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv as a result of the bombardment. In Darnytskyi district, a fire erupted on the roof of a non-residential building. A supermarket and a high-rise residential building were also affected, with one man hospitalized due to multiple injuries. Fires were also reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where flames engulfed the first and second floors of a residential building, injuring one person. Meanwhile, in the Dniprovskyi district, a shopping arcade caught fire and debris fell onto the grounds of a kindergarten. Outdoor kiosks were reported burning as well.

The Lukianivska metro station, located in the central part of the city, sustained damage to its ground-level entrance due to the strikes. Though there was no fire inside the underground facility, the station was closed to passengers but remained accessible as a bomb shelter. Smoke filled the area surrounding the station as residents sought refuge underground. According to city officials, this was not the first time the station had been affected - its structure has previously sustained damage from past attacks.

The Kyiv City Military Administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that fires were recorded in four city districts: Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Solomianskyi. In the latter, a non-residential building caught fire. Emergency services were dispatched to multiple sites. By 5:30 a.m., officials confirmed that six people had been injured in the strikes, including a teenager.

The aerial assault began around 11:40 p.m. on July 20, when air defense systems were activated in Kyiv Oblast. By 12:24 a.m. on July 21, authorities issued a countrywide air-raid warning as the threat of missiles extended to all of Ukraine. A second national alert followed at 3 a.m. as Russian MiG-31K aircraft, capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, were detected in the air. The Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and reported that Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken off from Russia's Murmansk Oblast.

Meanwhile, in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, Russia launched what local officials described as the most intense aerial attack since the start of the full-scale invasion. Multiple types of missiles and Shahed drones were used, damaging civilian infrastructure across at least three villages within the Ivano-Frankivsk hromada. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported broken windows in one village and injuries in others. He noted that infrastructure was damaged in three separate communities, and air defenses were active throughout the region.

Further east, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also came under attack. Russian forces struck several communities in the Nikopol district - specifically Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas - using FPV drones and artillery. The strikes damaged infrastructure, destroyed a petrol station, and wrecked multiple business premises. Two cars were destroyed in the resulting fire, and three more were damaged. Another drone strike hit the Mezhova hromada in Synelnykove district, again targeting infrastructure. Despite the destruction, no casualties were reported in the oblast. Ukrainian air defenses shot down seven Russian drones over the region.

The latest escalation comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a new round of peace talks with Moscow, to be hosted by Turkey. The offer followed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky confirmed that dialogue on prisoner exchanges was ongoing and that preparations were underway for a new exchange, based on earlier agreements reached in Istanbul.

This renewed wave of strikes adds to the recent pattern of Russian attacks targeting cities far from the frontline. On July 12, Russia launched a similar series of strikes that killed two people and injured 38. Just a day before the latest attack, regional officials reported that seven people were killed and 28 others wounded across Ukraine. The intensification of long-range attacks has prompted Ukraine’s allies to reaffirm their support and expand sanctions on Moscow.