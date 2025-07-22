Varna Sees Significant Rise in German and European Tourists in First Half of 2025

July 21, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Varna Sees Significant Rise in German and European Tourists in First Half of 2025 @Pexels

German tourists are once again choosing Varna as a destination, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Tourism, released by the local municipal authorities. In the first half of the year, a total of 284,703 visitors from Germany were registered in the city and its surrounding resorts. These tourists accounted for 146,684 overnight stays.

The number marks a 29% increase compared to the same period last year - a trend that suggests the German market may be on track to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels from 2019 by the end of the season. This possibility is also supported by data from Varna Airport, where a 60% rise in German arrivals on charter flights is expected this summer compared to 2024.

Beyond Germany, tourist arrivals from Israel and Turkey have also shown growth. Notably, Danish visitors booked 53% more overnight stays than in the same six-month period last year.

Varna’s year-round and city hotels also saw increased interest from travelers from the United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, and the United States. Depending on the nationality, bookings rose between 14% and 27% year-on-year.

Romania continues to hold the top position as the largest source of tourists to the region. More than 63,000 Romanians visited Varna in the first half of the year, and their overnight stays grew by 14%. Serbia also contributed to the positive trend, with a 16% increase in tourist arrivals from the neighboring country.

According to the municipality, most foreign visitors opted for longer holidays, staying an average of four days - an indication of the attractiveness and perceived quality of the local tourism product.

Despite the growth in foreign arrivals, Bulgarian tourists still dominate outside the main summer months. In the first six months of the year, 118,590 Bulgarians vacationed in Varna, maintaining their strong presence in the region’s tourism scene.

Tags: Varna, German, Bulgaria, tourists

