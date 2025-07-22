Gas Stations in Bulgaria Struggle with Dual Currency Display Ahead of Euro Adoption

From August 8, Bulgarian gas stations are expected to display fuel prices in both leva and euros, as part of the euro adoption process. However, many stations are not yet equipped to meet this dual-display requirement, according to Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov of the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuel, speaking to NOVA.

Hadzhidimitrov explained that fuel pumps and totem displays currently lack the technical capability to show prices in both currencies at the same time. This situation is likely to persist until the end of 2025. During this transitional period, prices will remain displayed in leva on the pumps, while euro prices will be shown separately - inside the stations, in clearly visible areas such as near the cash register or at the entrance.

He added that the current dispenser systems are designed with only one display and cannot support dual-currency visualization. At the same time, most cash register software providers in Bulgaria are not yet ready for automatic euro calculations. For now, fuel station staff will need to manually input the euro amount, which will then be printed on the receipt alongside the leva value.

Out of the four or five different types of point-of-sale systems used across the country, only one company has submitted a new model for regulatory approval by the Institute of Metrology. Hadzhidimitrov expressed hope that the institute would allow a grace period of a few months, during which operators could gradually adapt to the new rules, provided both prices appear on the printed receipt.

As of January 1, 2026, prices on fuel dispensers will be shown only in euros, while the leva equivalent will be posted inside the station in a visible location. This uniform approach will apply to all operators and is not optional.

Hadzhidimitrov also noted that customer loyalty card discounts will be automatically calculated in euros using the official conversion rate of 1.95583. He emphasized that this aspect should not present any difficulty for traders or customers.

Regarding international developments, Hadzhidimitrov commented that recent attacks in the Red Sea by the Yemeni Houthis have not affected local fuel prices. He said the market remains stable, with no significant fluctuations observed in recent days. Unless unexpected global events occur, the prices of light fuels in Bulgaria are expected to remain between 2.42 and 2.50 leva per liter through the end of August.