Gas Stations in Bulgaria Struggle with Dual Currency Display Ahead of Euro Adoption

Business » ENERGY | July 21, 2025, Monday // 08:39
Bulgaria: Gas Stations in Bulgaria Struggle with Dual Currency Display Ahead of Euro Adoption @Pexels

From August 8, Bulgarian gas stations are expected to display fuel prices in both leva and euros, as part of the euro adoption process. However, many stations are not yet equipped to meet this dual-display requirement, according to Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov of the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuel, speaking to NOVA.

Hadzhidimitrov explained that fuel pumps and totem displays currently lack the technical capability to show prices in both currencies at the same time. This situation is likely to persist until the end of 2025. During this transitional period, prices will remain displayed in leva on the pumps, while euro prices will be shown separately - inside the stations, in clearly visible areas such as near the cash register or at the entrance.

He added that the current dispenser systems are designed with only one display and cannot support dual-currency visualization. At the same time, most cash register software providers in Bulgaria are not yet ready for automatic euro calculations. For now, fuel station staff will need to manually input the euro amount, which will then be printed on the receipt alongside the leva value.

Out of the four or five different types of point-of-sale systems used across the country, only one company has submitted a new model for regulatory approval by the Institute of Metrology. Hadzhidimitrov expressed hope that the institute would allow a grace period of a few months, during which operators could gradually adapt to the new rules, provided both prices appear on the printed receipt.

As of January 1, 2026, prices on fuel dispensers will be shown only in euros, while the leva equivalent will be posted inside the station in a visible location. This uniform approach will apply to all operators and is not optional.

Hadzhidimitrov also noted that customer loyalty card discounts will be automatically calculated in euros using the official conversion rate of 1.95583. He emphasized that this aspect should not present any difficulty for traders or customers.

Regarding international developments, Hadzhidimitrov commented that recent attacks in the Red Sea by the Yemeni Houthis have not affected local fuel prices. He said the market remains stable, with no significant fluctuations observed in recent days. Unless unexpected global events occur, the prices of light fuels in Bulgaria are expected to remain between 2.42 and 2.50 leva per liter through the end of August.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, gas, stations, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

AEJ Bulgaria Condemns SLAPP Ruling Against Mediapool and Boris Mitov as Threat to Press Freedom

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) against journalist Boris Mitov and the independent news site Mediapool marks a serious blow to press freedom in Bulgaria

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:19

Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza

Politics » Diplomacy | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgaria to Acquire Naval Strike Missile System in Major U.S. Arms Sale

The U.S. Department of State has given the green light for a potential foreign military sale to Bulgaria, approving the country’s request to purchase a Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System (NSM CDS)

Politics » Defense | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Three Face Trial over Record Cocaine Haul at Bulgaria’s Kapitan Andreevo Border

Three men arrested in connection with a record cocaine haul of nearly 206 kilograms are now appearing in court

Crime | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 10:18

Grandson of Bulgaria’s Last Communist Dictator Found Dead at 54

Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54

Society » Obituaries | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Wildfires Sweep Bulgaria and the Balkans Amid Scorching Heatwave

A large wildfire in the Kostinbrod region, near Sofia, remains under control but not yet fully localized, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov

Society » Environment | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Partners with American Citibank to Finance Kozloduy Nuclear Expansion

Bulgaria has reached a strategic financing agreement with the American Citibank for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:01

Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction

Business » Energy | July 14, 2025, Monday // 14:16

Gas Deal Disaster: How Bulgaria Ended Up Paying Millions for Unused Turkish Transit

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly criticized the 2022 agreement between state-owned Bulgargaz and Turkish company Botas, arguing that there was no objective reason to enter into such a deal

Business » Energy | July 12, 2025, Saturday // 16:05

Bulgaria Investigates Botas Gas Deal: Former Minister’s Home Searched

Authorities have launched a wide-ranging investigation into the controversial gas transmission agreement between Bulgaria’s state-owned Bulgargaz and the Turkish company Botas

Business » Energy | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:21

EU Green Push Could Drive Up Fuel Prices by 50 Stotinki per Liter, Industry Warns

The European Commission is preparing a new phase of green legislation that could significantly impact fuel prices across the EU

Business » Energy | July 4, 2025, Friday // 15:06

It’s Official: Power and Heating Prices Go Up in Bulgaria - But Not As Much As Planned

As of July 1, a new pricing period begins for household electricity, heating, and hot water in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | July 1, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria