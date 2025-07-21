Bulgaria Tops EU in Hospital Beds but Lags Behind in Long-Term Care

Bulgaria stands out in the European Union for having the highest number of hospital beds per capita, but at the same time, it ranks among the lowest in terms of long-term care capacity. The latest figures from Eurostat highlight this stark contrast in the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

In 2023, Bulgaria recorded 864 hospital beds per 100,000 people - well above the EU average of 511 beds and ahead of traditionally well-equipped healthcare systems such as Germany (766 beds), Romania (728), Austria (660), and Hungary (651). Meanwhile, countries like Sweden (187 beds), the Netherlands (231), and Denmark (233) were at the lower end of the spectrum, having fewer than 300 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, while acute hospital care in Bulgaria appears to be better resourced than elsewhere in Europe, the situation looks drastically different when it comes to long-term care. In this category, Bulgaria lags behind nearly all EU countries, with just 26 long-term care beds per 100,000 people. Only Greece reports fewer, with 20 beds per 100,000. In contrast, countries with more developed eldercare systems such as the Netherlands (1,400 beds), Sweden (1,315), and Belgium (1,250) top the ranking.

This deficit in institutional long-term care partially explains a recurring issue in Bulgaria - illegal nursing homes. As formal capacity fails to meet the needs of the aging population, unregulated facilities are filling the void, often operating without proper oversight or conditions.

The contrast between hospital bed availability and the lack of long-term care capacity points to an imbalance in the healthcare system, where investments in acute treatment services far outweigh the attention given to ongoing, supportive care for the elderly and chronically ill.