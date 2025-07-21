Bulgaria: Plovdiv Home Prices Climb, But Still Trail Behind Varna and Burgas

Business » PROPERTIES | July 20, 2025, Sunday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Plovdiv Home Prices Climb, But Still Trail Behind Varna and Burgas @Pexels

Apartment prices in Bulgaria's major cities continue their upward trend, according to recent figures from a real estate market consultancy. In Plovdiv, the average residential property price has reached nearly 1,300 euros per square meter. Despite this increase, prices in the city remain more affordable than in Varna and Burgas, where the average square meter costs approximately 1,550 euros and 1,350 euros, respectively.

Sofia remains the most expensive city for homebuyers. The average price per square meter in the capital now exceeds 2,000 euros, which is about 700 euros higher than in Plovdiv. Across the country, demand continues to focus on two- and three-room apartments, with buyers showing a strong preference for newly built properties.

In Plovdiv, the property market is facing a notable supply shortage, particularly in the secondary segment involving completed and furnished apartments. The imbalance between supply and demand is especially pronounced in neighborhoods like “Karshiyaka”, “Marasha”, “Kamenitsa 1”, and the central parts of the city, where offers are scarce.

Experts note that the increase in housing prices is significantly outstripping inflation. This is largely attributed to the substantial rise in mortgage lending, persistently low interest rates, and the broader favorable economic conditions. These factors continue to fuel demand and contribute to the rapid appreciation of residential property across the country.

