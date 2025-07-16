New Low-Cost Route to Poland Launching from Sofia in December

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally efficient airline in the Europe, Middle East and Asia region*, has announced a new addition to its flight network: a direct route connecting Sofia to Warsaw Modlin. The service is set to begin on December 15, with scheduled flights operating four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This new route strengthens the airline’s presence in Central and Eastern Europe and marks a return to Warsaw Modlin Airport, reaffirming its strategic commitment to regional connectivity. Tickets are already available through the company’s official website and mobile app.

Located just north of Poland’s capital, Warsaw Modlin Airport serves as a convenient entry point to one of the most dynamic cities in Central Europe. Warsaw blends centuries of history with a contemporary urban atmosphere. Visitors can experience everything from the cobbled streets of the UNESCO-listed Old Town and the grandeur of the Royal Castle to the green expanse of Łazienki Park and the iconic Palace of Culture and Science. The city’s culinary scene, rich cultural offerings, and energetic nightlife make it a compelling destination. The new Wizz Air connection opens up further travel opportunities not only within Warsaw but across the scenic Masovia region.

Flight Schedule

Route: Sofia – Warsaw Modlin

Days of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Service Begins: December 15, 2025

In a statement regarding the launch, Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, noted that the route reflects the airline’s ongoing investment in the region. “This connection between two dynamic capitals is a milestone as we resume operations from our base at Warsaw Modlin. It’s part of a broader plan to offer more affordable travel options and to grow our route map while helping more people reach the destinations they love,” she said.

Wizz Air has had a long-standing presence in Bulgaria, having begun operations in the country in 2005 with a flight from Sofia to Budapest. Since then, the airline has transported over 30 million passengers to and from Bulgaria, establishing itself as a major player in the local market. The company operates two bases in Bulgaria, employs over 340 local crew members, and is estimated to support more than 22,000 indirect jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Wizz Air's expansion is also closely linked to its environmental strategy. The airline continues to operate one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. As of now, Wizz Air connects Bulgaria with 15 countries across Europe and beyond via 48 active routes, maintaining its role as a key contributor to both local and regional economic development.

*As per CAPA - Centre for Aviation’s Awards for Excellence 2022–2024, Wizz Air has the lowest carbon emissions intensity in its category compared to other global and European airlines.

Source: Wizz Air press release