Only 4,300 Bulgarians Have Declared Properties Abroad

Business » PROPERTIES | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 09:47
Bulgaria: Only 4,300 Bulgarians Have Declared Properties Abroad @Pexels

According to data from the National Revenue Agency (NRA), just 4,329 Bulgarian citizens have reported owning real estate abroad in their 2024 declarations. While this is the official figure, the actual number is believed to be significantly higher due to the use of intermediaries and offshore companies to obscure ownership.

The declared properties are most commonly located in Greece and Spain, although Bulgarian investments span a total of 68 countries. Some own apartments, houses, or villas in far-flung destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Belize, the Antilles, and the British Virgin Islands - many of which are known tax havens. Other exotic locations include Japan, Indonesia, India, and Nigeria.

Despite the global spread, most real estate acquisitions are concentrated in Europe. Greece, due to its proximity and favorable conditions, has become the top destination for Bulgarian property buyers. The trend has grown sharply - from 743 declared properties in 2019 to 3,228 by 2023. Spain ranks second, followed by Germany, Austria, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

However, the figure of 4,329 is not seen as a full reflection of the real situation. Many wealthier individuals reportedly register assets under the names of companies or trusted associates to avoid attracting scrutiny. This makes it difficult for authorities to get an accurate picture of foreign property holdings.

To address this, the NRA has intensified its efforts to track undeclared assets. In May, it launched targeted checks focusing on Bulgarian nationals with properties in Greece and Dubai. These inspections aim to trace the origin of the funds used for the purchases and determine whether the relevant taxes were properly paid.

The crackdown began in July 2024, when the agency announced the start of a campaign to verify real estate transactions involving Bulgarian buyers in Greece. At that time, 695 inspections were initiated to establish key facts and 12 separate audits were opened to check the alignment between declared income and actual property holdings.

During these investigations, the tax authorities evaluate whether individuals’ official earnings correspond to the properties they own. They also consider broader household spending, including luxury purchases, foreign travel, vehicle acquisitions, and tuition fees for private schools and kindergartens.

The aim of the campaign is to tighten control over undeclared wealth and ensure full compliance with tax laws, particularly as more Bulgarians continue to invest in overseas property markets.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: real estate, Bulgarians, NRA

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Plovdiv Home Prices Climb, But Still Trail Behind Varna and Burgas

Apartment prices in Bulgaria's major cities continue their upward trend, according to recent figures from a real estate market consultancy

Business » Properties | July 20, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

'Trust the Market': Deputy PM Urges Calm Ahead of Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Development Tomislav Donchev expressed confidence in Bulgarian consumers’ ability to adapt during the upcoming transition to the euro

Politics | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Sofia’s Property Market Sees Unusual Shift: Home Purchases Outpace Rentals

A new trend is emerging in Sofia's real estate scene - property sales are outpacing rentals, reversing a pattern that has dominated the past decade

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Thousands of Bulgarians with Real Estate in Greece Face Tax Inspections

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched a large-scale inspection targeting thousands of Bulgarian citizens who own real estate abroad

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 10:43

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2025, Monday // 08:15

Real Estate Trends in Bulgaria: Sofia Stays Costliest as Varna and Ruse See Fastest Price Growth

The real estate market in Bulgaria in the first half of 2025 continues to evolve, with Sofia maintaining its status as the country’s most expensive city for property purchases

Business » Properties | July 4, 2025, Friday // 09:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market Explodes: Second Fastest Price Surge in the Entire EU!

In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria experienced one of the steepest increases in house prices across the European Union

Business » Properties | July 18, 2025, Friday // 08:05

Sofia’s Property Market Sees Unusual Shift: Home Purchases Outpace Rentals

A new trend is emerging in Sofia's real estate scene - property sales are outpacing rentals, reversing a pattern that has dominated the past decade

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 15:15

Thousands of Bulgarians with Real Estate in Greece Face Tax Inspections

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched a large-scale inspection targeting thousands of Bulgarian citizens who own real estate abroad

Business » Properties | July 14, 2025, Monday // 10:43

Property Prices and Demand Surge Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

For more than two decades, real estate in Bulgaria has been offered primarily in euros, a practice familiar to both buyers and sellers

Business » Properties | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 08:34

Bulgaria Sees Second-Highest House Price Surge in EU

Bulgaria registered the second-largest increase in housing prices among EU member states in the first quarter of 2025

Business » Properties | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 15:09

Real Estate Trends in Bulgaria: Sofia Stays Costliest as Varna and Ruse See Fastest Price Growth

The real estate market in Bulgaria in the first half of 2025 continues to evolve, with Sofia maintaining its status as the country’s most expensive city for property purchases

Business » Properties | July 4, 2025, Friday // 09:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria