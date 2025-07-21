Consumer Watchdog Finds Dual Pricing Violations in Bulgarian Pharmacies

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCoo) has reported that inspections carried out in retail outlets, including brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies across Bulgaria, have revealed widespread instances of incorrect currency conversion in the dual pricing format, where product prices must be listed in both leva and euros.

According to the commission, the violations involve serious discrepancies, including unlawful rounding practices that disadvantage consumers, application of incorrect fixed exchange rates, and mismatches between the final amount in leva and its corresponding value in euros. Although the exact number of infractions was not disclosed, the regulatory authority emphasized that such irregularities have been observed nationwide.

These practices, the CPCo warns, will be officially classified as breaches of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria after August 8. That legislation outlines specific obligations for businesses during the transition period, particularly regarding accurate currency conversion and clear price display.

The commission reiterated that these violations infringe directly on consumers' rights and legitimate interests, calling them especially unacceptable during a process as sensitive and significant as the country's upcoming transition to the euro.

Currently, Bulgaria is in a preparatory phase ahead of adopting the euro. During this period, actual transactions are still carried out in leva, but all businesses are required to display prices in both currencies. The purpose of this dual display is to ensure transparency and to help consumers acclimate to the changeover. Crucially, the conversion must follow the official fixed exchange rate, and rounding practices that harm the consumer are explicitly prohibited.

The CPCo has made clear that ensuring compliance with these rules is a priority and that any deviation, particularly those disadvantaging buyers, will not be tolerated as Bulgaria moves closer to full euro adoption.

