Pensioner Charged with Brutal Murder of Partner in Sliven, Remanded in Custody

A man from the town of Shivachevo has been taken into custody in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in Sliven. The District Court in Sliven ruled on July 17 that he be held in custody as a preventive measure, with charges brought against him for intentional murder committed with particular cruelty under conditions of domestic violence.

According to the authorities, the crime occurred on July 13 in the "Nadezhda" district of Sliven. The suspect, aged 74, is alleged to have fatally stabbed the 66-year-old woman with whom he lived as a family. After the attack, he attempted to flee but was apprehended within 24 hours. Witnesses in the area raised the alarm, which led to a swift response from law enforcement.

The prosecution has described the incident as an act of extreme violence. District Prosecutor Veselin Gangalov, who is overseeing the case, emphasized that the murder was committed with particular cruelty and occurred in the context of an ongoing domestic relationship, which legally categorizes the act under domestic violence. These factors allow the court to seek harsher penalties under the law.

Prosecutor Gangalov also confirmed that the man has a criminal history, having previously been convicted of inflicting bodily harm in 1974. The legal provisions cited in the case allow for sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years in prison, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The court’s decision to detain the accused may be appealed within three days before the Court of Appeal in Burgas.