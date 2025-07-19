Sunny Weekend Ahead with Scattered Mountain Showers in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 18, 2025, Friday // 17:17
Bulgaria: Sunny Weekend Ahead with Scattered Mountain Showers in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

Saturday will start with sunshine across the country, though cloudiness will build as the afternoon progresses. In the mountainous areas of Southern Bulgaria, particularly, isolated rain showers are expected later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will be typical for mid-July, ranging from 28°C to 33°C. In Sofia, the high is forecast to reach 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will be mostly sunny, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. A shift in wind direction is expected: westerly to northwesterly winds in the morning will turn east-southeasterly later in the day. Coastal highs will vary between 28°C and 31°C. Sea water temperatures will be pleasant, between 23°C and 26°C.

In the mountain regions, the day will begin under mostly sunny skies, but afternoon cloud development will lead to thundery rain showers, especially over the Rila and Rhodope ranges. Winds in higher elevations will be moderate to strong from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will reach around 24°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 17°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Sunday will bring another sunny day, with mostly clear skies and light winds across the country. Some afternoon showers may form over the mountains, but overall, conditions will be dry and warm. Temperatures will continue their upward trend, making for a typical summer weekend.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Participation in the IT Sector

Bulgaria continues to hold a leading position in the European Union when it comes to the share of women working in the information technology sector

Business | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Consumer Watchdog Finds Dual Pricing Violations in Bulgarian Pharmacies

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has reported that inspections carried out in retail outlets, including brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies across Bulgaria

Society » Health | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Fiscal Responsibility and Public Accountability: Keys to Bulgaria’s Success in the Eurozone

Lyudmila Elkova underscored that joining the eurozone goes beyond mere procedural steps

Business » Finance | July 18, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Ex-PM: Bulgaria Is Already in a Dictatorship

Speaking after the Court of Appeal upheld the decision to keep Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in custody, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov from “We Continue the Change” declared that Bulgaria had entered a state of dictatorship

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 15:18

Bulgaria Faces Surge in Counterfeit Banknotes Ahead of Euro Adoption: How to Spot Fakes

As Bulgaria stands on the verge of adopting the euro, the country faces a sharp rise in counterfeit banknotes

Business » Finance | July 18, 2025, Friday // 15:16

Bulgarian President Radev Slams Government as a 'Facade' Controlled by Peevski and Borissov

President Rumen Radev launched a sharp critique of Bulgaria's political system during a visit to the town of Kazanlak

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Culls 1,000 Sheep After Virus Outbreak in Kazanlak Region

A herd of 1,000 sheep has been culled in the village of Sheinovo, near Kazanlak, after lab tests confirmed an outbreak of small ruminant pox

Society » Environment | July 18, 2025, Friday // 10:51

Firefighting Operations Continue Across Pirin and Rila Mountains

Efforts to contain the wildfires in Pirin are ongoing, despite yesterday’s rainfall in the Sandanski region that provided a temporary reprieve

Society » Environment | July 18, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Sunny Skies with Isolated Showers in Southeastern Bulgaria on July 18

On Friday, July 18, most of Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria Faces Growing Water Crisis: Protests Erupt Amid Widespread Shortages

Water supply problems have escalated across multiple regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:10

Bulgaria Battles Wildfire for Second Day Near Gorno Spanchevo

Firefighting efforts near the village of Gorno Spanchevo, in the Sandanski region, continued for a second consecutive day as crews battled a blaze that has already scorched 500 acres of forest

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Northern Greek Farmers Demand Joint Water Agreement with Bulgaria Amid Drought Crisis

Farmers in Northern Greece are raising alarms about the severe drought affecting their crops and urgently call for cooperation with Bulgaria to address water shortages

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria