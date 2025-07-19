Sunny Weekend Ahead with Scattered Mountain Showers in Bulgaria

Saturday will start with sunshine across the country, though cloudiness will build as the afternoon progresses. In the mountainous areas of Southern Bulgaria, particularly, isolated rain showers are expected later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will be typical for mid-July, ranging from 28°C to 33°C. In Sofia, the high is forecast to reach 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will be mostly sunny, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. A shift in wind direction is expected: westerly to northwesterly winds in the morning will turn east-southeasterly later in the day. Coastal highs will vary between 28°C and 31°C. Sea water temperatures will be pleasant, between 23°C and 26°C.

In the mountain regions, the day will begin under mostly sunny skies, but afternoon cloud development will lead to thundery rain showers, especially over the Rila and Rhodope ranges. Winds in higher elevations will be moderate to strong from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will reach around 24°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 17°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

Sunday will bring another sunny day, with mostly clear skies and light winds across the country. Some afternoon showers may form over the mountains, but overall, conditions will be dry and warm. Temperatures will continue their upward trend, making for a typical summer weekend.