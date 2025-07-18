Ex-PM: Bulgaria Is Already in a Dictatorship

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 15:18
Bulgaria: Ex-PM: Bulgaria Is Already in a Dictatorship Delyan Peevski

Speaking after the Court of Appeal upheld the decision to keep Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev in custody, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov from “We Continue the Change” declared that Bulgaria had entered a state of dictatorship. “We are not afraid. There aren’t enough handcuffs for the free people of Sofia,Denkov said, calling on citizens to protest. He warned that Bulgaria must not be allowed to turn into a “pigsty.”

Denkov criticized the judiciary, noting that the Court of Appeal had demonstrated it cannot exercise control over the Prosecutor’s Office, which he accused of acting arbitrarily during pre-trial proceedings. He pointed to several developments that, in his words, signal a collapse of democratic governance: “Intercepted and falsified elections, confirmed by the Constitutional Court; a Prosecutor’s Office that operates without oversight; court cases used to imprison political opponents. We are already in a dictatorship.

He called on Sofia residents to join a public demonstration in response.

Asen Vassilev, co-leader of the WCC, echoed Denkov’s statements, claiming Bulgaria is witnessing an orchestrated effort to seize total political control. He directly accused Delyan Peevski's DPS-New Beginning of attempting to take over the party system and using “captured institutions” to silence dissent.

This entire operation isn’t just against us,” Vassilev said. “It’s about establishing one-man rule, where Peevski gives orders over the phone. That’s what they want.

He described the current legal climate as one of gross abuse, asserting that “the law is being trampled in the ugliest possible way.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dictatorship, Bulgaria, Denkov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Participation in the IT Sector

Bulgaria continues to hold a leading position in the European Union when it comes to the share of women working in the information technology sector

Business | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Consumer Watchdog Finds Dual Pricing Violations in Bulgarian Pharmacies

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has reported that inspections carried out in retail outlets, including brick-and-mortar and online pharmacies across Bulgaria

Society » Health | July 19, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Sunny Weekend Ahead with Scattered Mountain Showers in Bulgaria

Saturday will start with sunshine across the country, though cloudiness will build as the afternoon progresses

Society » Environment | July 18, 2025, Friday // 17:17

Fiscal Responsibility and Public Accountability: Keys to Bulgaria’s Success in the Eurozone

Lyudmila Elkova underscored that joining the eurozone goes beyond mere procedural steps

Business » Finance | July 18, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria Faces Surge in Counterfeit Banknotes Ahead of Euro Adoption: How to Spot Fakes

As Bulgaria stands on the verge of adopting the euro, the country faces a sharp rise in counterfeit banknotes

Business » Finance | July 18, 2025, Friday // 15:16

Bulgarian President Radev Slams Government as a 'Facade' Controlled by Peevski and Borissov

President Rumen Radev launched a sharp critique of Bulgaria's political system during a visit to the town of Kazanlak

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Court Cancels Municipal Elections in Pazardzhik, Power Returns to Peevski-Aligned Council

The Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has annulled the results of the municipal council elections in Pazardzhik, rendering the October 2023 vote invalid

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 16:07

Bulgarian President Radev Slams Government as a 'Facade' Controlled by Peevski and Borissov

President Rumen Radev launched a sharp critique of Bulgaria's political system during a visit to the town of Kazanlak

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:20

Bulgaria: Tensions Rise Over Food Price Probe as Statistics Institute Withholds Key Data

The Bulgarian Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has publicly criticized the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for refusing to provide key information as part of an ongoing sectoral analysis of the food market

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:12

Nominated by GERB Velislava Delcheva Becomes Bulgaria’s New Ombudswoman - And Possibly Next Interim Prime Minister

After months of delay, the Bulgarian Parliament has finally elected a new national ombudswoman. Velislava Delcheva, nominated by GERB

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 14:01

Varna Mayor Remains Behind Bars as Bulgarian Court Upholds Corruption Charges

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and municipal councilors Yordan Kateliyev and Nikolay Stefanov will remain in custody following a ruling by the Sofia Court of Appeal after a marathon hearing that stretched into the early hours of Friday

Politics | July 18, 2025, Friday // 08:47

Dutch and Bulgarian Government Officials Discuss Tackling Disinformation

Experts from the Dutch Ministries of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Education, Culture and Science together with Bulgarian counterparts from 14 different Ministries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 18:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria