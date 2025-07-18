Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Participation in the IT Sector
Bulgaria continues to hold a leading position in the European Union when it comes to the share of women working in the information technology sector
President Rumen Radev launched a sharp critique of Bulgaria's political system during a visit to the town of Kazanlak, stating that democracy in the country has become merely a facade. According to him, the current government is nothing more than a decorative front serving the interests of the political duo Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski. "Justice," he said, "is applied selectively, targeting the opposition while turning a blind eye to those in power."
Radev accused law enforcement authorities of double standards, emphasizing that while opposition figures face aggressive investigations, those close to the ruling circles are spared scrutiny. “Thousands are protesting against what they see as electoral injustice,” he said, pointing to recent demonstrations sparked by the government’s rejection of a referendum and what many perceive as a rushed and unprepared push for euro adoption.
The president also criticized the economic narrative coming from those in charge, calling it deeply misleading. According to Radev, while the government touts its policies as successes, the reality is starkly different. Budget revenues are lagging, investment is at historic lows, and industrial output is shrinking. He warned that these economic setbacks are being masked by talk of progress, when in fact the country is being pushed into a “spiral of debt.”
Radev said public discontent is growing as the government's missteps mount. “The inadequate actions of the ruling parties are only widening societal divisions,” he remarked, adding that recent statistical data shows a rise in prices immediately after the European Commission’s convergence report, casting doubt on the country’s readiness for eurozone entry.
Just days before, Vice President Iliana Yotova also voiced concerns, saying the latest European Commission report on the rule of law in Bulgaria had been quietly buried amid eurozone euphoria. This, she argued, reflects an unwillingness by those in power to engage with serious institutional criticism.
Radev also expressed doubt that the current state of affairs can remain hidden from the European Union for much longer. “It is becoming harder and harder to lie to Europe about what is really happening here,” he warned.
The president made these remarks during a visit to the "Arsenal" military plant in Kazanlak, where he was received by senior members of the company’s leadership, including General Director Nikolay Ibushev, Executive Director Hristo Ibushev, and Production Director Bilyan Toshkov. During his visit, he praised the management of the arms manufacturer and expressed support for the enterprise’s development and future prospects.
