Fiscal Responsibility and Public Accountability: Keys to Bulgaria’s Success in the Eurozone

In an interview on Nova TV, financier and former Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governing Board member Lyudmila Elkova, along with economist Petya Georgieva from the Institute for Market Economics, shared insights on Bulgaria’s economic outlook amid its upcoming eurozone membership, highlighting budget concerns and fiscal policy priorities.

Lyudmila Elkova underscored that joining the eurozone goes beyond mere procedural steps; it fundamentally rests on trust in national institutions, policy consistency, and state commitment. She stressed that Bulgaria must convincingly demonstrate to international investors and partners its resolve to maintain prudent fiscal policies. Failing to project financial stability, Elkova warned, would result in higher borrowing costs for the country, impacting both businesses and households negatively. She emphasized that the eurozone represents more than a shared currency - it embodies a framework built on responsibility and confidence.

Petya Georgieva shifted focus to Bulgaria’s budget challenges, pointing out inefficiencies in public spending rather than a shortage of funds. She criticized the current budget structure for containing unnecessary expenses, lacking rigorous impact evaluations, and failing to prioritize effectively. Georgieva urged Bulgaria to seize the present economic moment as an opportunity for comprehensive structural reforms. Entering the eurozone with budgetary deficits and an inflated administrative apparatus, she argued, would erode trust in Bulgaria’s capacity to meet the fiscal standards required by the union.

Elkova also highlighted that fiscal responsibility is a collective endeavor, requiring cooperation between the government, parliament, and society at large. She insisted that success hinges on synchronized efforts across institutions, a stable parliamentary majority supportive of fiscal discipline, and a government willing to reject populist pressures.

Georgieva reinforced the role of citizens, advocating for transparency and accountability regarding public spending. She emphasized that public scrutiny is essential to ensure funds are managed wisely and yield tangible outcomes. Without active civic engagement and oversight, she cautioned, meaningful and lasting reform remains elusive.