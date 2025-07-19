Fiscal Responsibility and Public Accountability: Keys to Bulgaria’s Success in the Eurozone

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Participation in the IT Sector
Bulgaria continues to hold a leading position in the European Union when it comes to the share of women working in the information technology sector
In an interview on Nova TV, financier and former Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governing Board member Lyudmila Elkova, along with economist Petya Georgieva from the Institute for Market Economics, shared insights on Bulgaria’s economic outlook amid its upcoming eurozone membership, highlighting budget concerns and fiscal policy priorities.
Lyudmila Elkova underscored that joining the eurozone goes beyond mere procedural steps; it fundamentally rests on trust in national institutions, policy consistency, and state commitment. She stressed that Bulgaria must convincingly demonstrate to international investors and partners its resolve to maintain prudent fiscal policies. Failing to project financial stability, Elkova warned, would result in higher borrowing costs for the country, impacting both businesses and households negatively. She emphasized that the eurozone represents more than a shared currency - it embodies a framework built on responsibility and confidence.
Petya Georgieva shifted focus to Bulgaria’s budget challenges, pointing out inefficiencies in public spending rather than a shortage of funds. She criticized the current budget structure for containing unnecessary expenses, lacking rigorous impact evaluations, and failing to prioritize effectively. Georgieva urged Bulgaria to seize the present economic moment as an opportunity for comprehensive structural reforms. Entering the eurozone with budgetary deficits and an inflated administrative apparatus, she argued, would erode trust in Bulgaria’s capacity to meet the fiscal standards required by the union.
Elkova also highlighted that fiscal responsibility is a collective endeavor, requiring cooperation between the government, parliament, and society at large. She insisted that success hinges on synchronized efforts across institutions, a stable parliamentary majority supportive of fiscal discipline, and a government willing to reject populist pressures.
Georgieva reinforced the role of citizens, advocating for transparency and accountability regarding public spending. She emphasized that public scrutiny is essential to ensure funds are managed wisely and yield tangible outcomes. Without active civic engagement and oversight, she cautioned, meaningful and lasting reform remains elusive.
As Bulgaria stands on the verge of adopting the euro, the country faces a sharp rise in counterfeit banknotes
At a briefing, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova expressed optimism that Bulgaria is on track to meet the eurozone’s price stability criterion once again in June
Some Bulgarians are beginning to exchange their leva for euros ahead of the country’s eurozone entry, only to find that the rates offered at banks and exchange offices differ from those announced publicly
Bulgaria’s annual inflation rate climbed to 4.4% in June 2025, marking its highest point since December 2023
Deputy Finance Minister Metodi Metodiev described the recent upgrades to Bulgaria’s credit rating by three international agencies as a clear sign of growing investor confidence
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will begin issuing commemorative coins in euros starting next year
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink