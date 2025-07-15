North Macedonia: Outrage Grows After Mickoski’s Insensitive Remarks to Kocani Tragedy Families

July 18, 2025, Friday
North Macedonia: Outrage Grows After Mickoski's Insensitive Remarks to Kocani Tragedy Families

The parents mourning the victims of the Kocani tragedy expressed deep outrage following a tense meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski, describing the encounter as a profound affront to their pain, memory, and dignity, BGNES reports. The gathering took place on July 7 in Skopje’s government hall after weeks of silence from top officials.

The families had initially reached out via a letter sent on July 1 to Mickoski, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi, but their request was met with delays. Only Mickoski’s office responded, arranging the meeting in the capital rather than in Kocani, where the tragedy happened and victims are buried, citing security concerns.

About 60 parents and relatives attended, many meeting the prime minister for the first time. Yet, rather than receiving condolences, they faced indifference. Mickoski’s opening greeting, a casual “Hello, how are you?” was perceived as painfully tone-deaf given their grief.

The most jarring moment came when the conversation turned to the families’ appeal for one-time financial aid from the state emergency fund. According to the parents, Mickoski drew an unfeeling comparison to a similar proposal by the opposition SDSM party, remarking: “The only difference is that you did not set a price. Set a price for your children.” These words struck the families like a fresh wound, described as “another death - the death of our dignity” in their public statement on Facebook.

Adding to their anger was the revelation that their original letter, addressed to Mickoski, had been circulated to other officials and institutions without his knowledge. Government spokeswoman Maria Miteva explained that the letter was archived on July 3, forwarded on July 4, and only reached Mickoski on the day of the meeting. The families condemned this handling as unacceptable and disrespectful.

Throughout their statement, the grieving parents emphasized that their demands were not political but stemmed from a plea for justice and respect for human dignity. They denounced the ongoing government manipulation and disregard, insisting their fight was for truth, not partisan gain.

The Kocani disaster of March 16, in which 62 young people lost their lives and over 200 were injured, remains a source of communal grief. The families have organized weekly silent protests, known as the “March of Angels,” where thousands in Kocani don black attire and silently walk through significant city landmarks including the park, town hall, police, court, and prosecutor’s offices. Despite the protests’ scale and consistency, they have largely been ignored by central media.

On July 12, a solemn commemoration for the victims was held at the “Beli Mugri” cultural center. The city’s planned holiday concerts were canceled, and instead, hundreds of relatives gathered holding portraits of the victims and lighting candles.

Four months after the fire, no trial has taken place, and suspects remain free. The families have called the event a “mass murder” and vowed it will never be forgotten.

Their message to Prime Minister Mickoski was sharp and unwavering: if he truly believes their children’s lives have a monetary value, he should openly declare it. Only when he can “put a price on that” should he speak of compensation.

They hailed their children as heroes whose sacrifice left an indelible mark on the country. The families demanded that if the government cannot deliver justice despite overwhelming evidence, Mickoski should resign, making way for someone capable and conscientious.

The parents declared they are not afraid despite their grief and pressure, driven by a relentless pursuit of truth. They contrasted their courage with Mickoski’s alleged fear of facing reality, insisting that no one should suffer because of his incompetence - not them, nor their children.

