Trump’s Approval Falters as Americans Question Impact of His Policies

Public confidence in President Donald Trump’s second-term policies remains tepid, with new polling revealing that only around a quarter of American adults say they have felt any benefit from his agenda. According to a recent survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Trump is struggling to garner majority approval across any of the major policy areas surveyed, including immigration, economic management, government spending, trade, health care, and his approach to the conflict in the Middle East.

Even in areas that have historically been seen as strongholds for the president - such as immigration - approval has slipped. Support for his immigration policies, for example, dropped from 49% in March to 43% now. Similarly, approval of his handling of government spending declined from 46% to around 40%. On the broader economy, Trump's approval ratings remain static, with roughly four in ten Americans backing his approach.

The dip in support comes shortly after the passage of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” his first major legislative win of this term. The bill extended tax cuts from his first term, offset by deep reductions in social welfare programs, including Medicaid. However, the move has proven controversial. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that it will add .3 trillion to the national debt and leave nearly 12 million Americans without health insurance. Public opinion has followed suit, with polling from The Economist and YouGov showing Americans opposing the bill by an 18-point margin. Since the bill's signing on July 4, approval of Trump’s handling of health care, taxes, and spending has fallen.

More broadly, about half of Americans say Trump’s policies have actively harmed them, while only two in ten believe there has been no real impact. Just one in four respondents say his policies have helped them since the start of his second term six months ago. A significant share of Democrats and independents believe they’ve been negatively affected by his decisions - and even some Republicans echo that sentiment.

Landon Lindemer, a 29-year-old logistics manager from Georgia who has voted for Trump three times, said he hasn’t noticed much personal benefit from Trump’s policies. Though generally supportive of the president, he expressed doubts about the recent spending bill’s ability to make a meaningful difference in everyday life.

This skepticism mirrors broader polling trends. Trump's net approval rating now sits at -14%, with 41% approving of his performance, 55% disapproving, and 4% undecided. His first and second terms have followed a similar trajectory: beginning with lukewarm public support, which quickly declined. Recent weeks have seen his net approval consistently below -10%, worsened by backlash over new tariffs and protests against his immigration policies.

Trump’s re-election was driven by a narrative of economic recovery, with promises to slash inflation, raise incomes, and restore the fortunes of the middle class. But since returning to office, public ratings of his performance on these core issues have turned sharply negative. The effects of his tariff policies have pushed prices higher, particularly on essentials like groceries, clothing, and household goods, while failing to deliver noticeable economic relief to working-class families.

At the same time, crises abroad persist. War continues in Ukraine, and the Middle East remains unstable, undermining Trump’s pledges to end America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.

Despite criticism, the president retains a perception among many Americans of being a capable operator. Around 60% say Trump is at least “somewhat” effective at getting things done, and nearly half view him as a decent negotiator or someone capable of handling a crisis. However, this confidence does not extend to empathy. A majority - 56% - believe Trump does not understand the problems people like them face. Even among Republicans, only about half think Trump connects well with their personal concerns.

Bailey Neill, a Democrat and attorney from San Antonio, said he has seen no direct change in his daily life under Trump’s leadership, apart from what he described as an increasing atmosphere of anxiety. He likened Trump’s behavior to that of an authoritarian and cited concerns about his association with Project 2025, a conservative roadmap for restructuring federal power.

Discontent is also apparent among more traditionally conservative and independent voices. Timothy Dwyer, a 26-year-old retail worker from Tennessee who leans Republican, sharply criticized Trump’s tariffs and their impact on everyday goods. He went as far as to say the country has become “the laughing stock of the world” under Trump’s economic stewardship.

Long-term survey data from YouGov suggests dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership extends even into traditionally Republican states. Approval remains highest in GOP strongholds, but pockets of discontent are growing - even in states that helped re-elect him just months ago. The numbers are likely to concern Republican strategists eyeing tight races in the upcoming midterm elections.

Demographic data highlights persistent patterns: Trump remains most popular among white, male, and older voters. Meanwhile, younger Americans, people with higher education levels, and ethnic minorities continue to view his presidency unfavorably.

As in past administrations, partisan divisions drive different policy concerns. Immigration, taxes, and spending dominate among Republicans, while Democrats are more focused on health care and climate change. For Trump, whose presidency was supposed to deliver economic revival and a scaled-back federal government, the reality has been mixed reviews, surging inflation, and a public that increasingly questions whether he understands their daily struggles.