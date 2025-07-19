Bulgaria Culls 1,000 Sheep After Virus Outbreak in Kazanlak Region

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 18, 2025, Friday // 10:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Culls 1,000 Sheep After Virus Outbreak in Kazanlak Region @Pexels

A herd of 1,000 sheep has been culled in the village of Sheinovo, near Kazanlak, after lab tests confirmed an outbreak of small ruminant pox. In response, authorities are imposing a 10-kilometer surveillance zone around the affected area as part of emergency veterinary measures to contain the spread.

The mass culling began on the previous day and was completed by late last night. Local officials say the owner of the animals had alerted veterinary services upon detecting symptoms, and subsequent laboratory results confirmed the viral infection. The Food Safety Agency has stated that the owner of the herd will be compensated for the losses.

In the village itself, additional safety protocols have been activated. Disinfection efforts are scheduled to begin at the infected livestock facility and its surrounding areas now that the destruction of the infected animals has been carried out.

Dr. Damyan Mikov of the Bulgarian Animal Health Agency in Stara Zagora underlined the broader risk posed by illegal animal trade. He stressed that unauthorized transportation and the purchase of livestock without proper documentation or veterinary inspection are the primary channels through which such dangerous diseases spread.

"Let it be made absolutely clear - this kind of unregulated trade is what leads to outbreaks like the one we're dealing with now," Mikov warned. "Farmers must not fall for cheap offers. Animals without ear tags, lacking paperwork, and transported in unregistered vehicles are a recipe for disaster. When procedures aren't followed, this is the outcome.”

As of now, no new outbreaks have been reported in the Stara Zagora region, but veterinary authorities remain on high alert.

