Slovakia Relents Under Pressure, Clearing Path for New EU Sanctions on Russia

EU countries have reportedly reached a consensus on the bloc’s 18th round of sanctions against Russia, according to reports from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and the German Press Agency (DPA) on July 18. Citing sources, the reports note that a formal adoption of the package is expected later in the day. The breakthrough comes after Slovakia, which had repeatedly blocked the sanctions over energy concerns, announced its decision to support the measure.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed the shift in position in a Facebook statement on July 17. He recalled that Slovakia had vetoed the sanctions six times, enduring what he described as “fire, threats, harsh words, and criticism.” Fico said that further resistance would now risk undermining Slovakia’s national interests, indicating that all possible avenues of negotiation had been exhausted.

The previous stalemates had largely stemmed from Slovakia’s concerns about the EU's push to phase out Russian gas, which Bratislava feared could trigger supply shortages and price hikes. Fico explained that Slovakia’s support was secured only after receiving written guarantees from the European Commission. These assurances reportedly addressed fears about gas prices, potential shortfalls, transport costs, and emergency scenarios that might necessitate lifting bans on Russian gas imports.

In addition to the written commitments, Slovakia has proposed that Brussels provide financial compensation for higher energy costs. Fico said his government had presented the idea of using EU funds to mitigate the impact of rising gas prices on the Slovak economy.

The new sanctions package is expected to include tighter restrictions on Russian oil exports. According to a Reuters report from July 13, the latest measures involve adjusting the price ceiling for Russian crude oil exports. The proposed cap would reduce the maximum price per barrel to , down from the existing threshold. The adjustment is based on subtracting 15% from the 22-week average price and will now be reviewed every six months instead of quarterly.

Previously, EU diplomats had aimed to finalize the sanctions by July 14, just ahead of a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers. That agreement did not materialize at the time due to Slovakia’s ongoing objections, which have now been lifted following the latest concessions.

The approval of the 18th package marks a renewed attempt by the EU to maintain pressure on Moscow over its continued war against Ukraine, this time with the backing of all member states following weeks of political wrangling.