Firefighting Operations Continue Across Pirin and Rila Mountains

Efforts to contain the wildfires in Pirin are ongoing, despite yesterday’s rainfall in the Sandanski region that provided a temporary reprieve. While the precipitation slowed the flames, pockets of fire and smoldering embers continue to burn within the perimeter above the village of Gorno Spanchevo in Sandanski municipality. Fire crews remain stationed in the area, and bulldozers have been deployed to carve out wide clearings to contain the spread. The fire has already damaged over 500 acres of mixed forest in the Pirin region, along with approximately 200 acres of agricultural land.

In Rila, the situation remains serious despite the rainfall. Fire crews and forest workers are continuing their efforts today in the area above the Rila Monastery. Dimitar Grigorov, director of the Rila Monastery Nature Park, confirmed that extinguishing work would proceed. The rain has aided in the response but has not been enough to eliminate the threat fully.

Near the village of Mursalevo in the Kocherinovo region, the rain has played a crucial role in helping to extinguish a wildfire that had spread across 200 acres in hard-to-reach terrain. Mayor Svetoslav Gorov noted that the downpour significantly improved conditions for final containment. The nearby oat fields have already been harvested, eliminating the risk of the flames jumping to unharvested crops.

In Rila, two forest workers have been assigned to conduct an on-site inspection and drone survey of the blaze at an altitude of 2,000 meters. Although last night’s four-hour rainfall likely subdued most of the fire, a full assessment is necessary. Firefighters will not be deployed to the site today, pending confirmation from the forest workers. They remain in constant contact with emergency services, and a response team can be mobilized immediately if needed. Despite the rainfall, deep-seated hotspots may persist, particularly among large smoldering tree trunks, peat deposits, and gullies filled with debris - areas that typically require sustained heavy rain to fully extinguish. So far, the fire in Rila has affected roughly 600 acres.

In a separate incident, the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the orchard of the Agricultural Institute near Kyustendil has been brought under control. The fire was confined to dry grass areas located beneath the orchards. While the institute's main building remains untouched, it is still unclear whether any of the orchard trees sustained damage. A follow-up investigation will determine the extent of the impact.