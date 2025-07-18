Varna Mayor Remains Behind Bars as Bulgarian Court Upholds Corruption Charges

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and municipal councilors Yordan Kateliyev and Nikolay Stefanov will remain in custody following a ruling by the Sofia Court of Appeal after a marathon hearing that stretched into the early hours of Friday morning. The court upheld the detention orders issued by a lower court, citing sufficient grounds to believe that the accused may hinder the ongoing investigation. Businessman Ivaylo Marinov, who was also charged in the case, was released on bail due to a weaker evidentiary basis.

The charges relate to the formation and participation in an organized criminal group allegedly engaged in corruption, abuse of office, and money laundering. According to prosecutors, in August 2024, Kotsev and the two municipal councilors demanded a 15% kickback - excluding VAT - on a BGN 1.52 million public procurement contract for the daily delivery of ready meals, including specialized dietary food, to social services in Varna. The amount, approximately BGN 228,000, was allegedly solicited in exchange for influence over a public official's decision-making. The complaint was initially lodged by businesswoman Plamenka Dimitrova, and the subsequent operation was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

At the core of the prosecution’s argument is the testimony of former deputy mayor Dian Ivanov, which was originally deemed credible by the court. However, during the recent proceedings, Ivanov recanted his statement, claiming it had been made under duress from the Anti-Corruption Commission. Despite this reversal, the Supreme Administrative Court found the preventive measure of detention still appropriate for Kotsev and the others, arguing that releasing them could jeopardize the course of justice.

The defense, led by prominent lawyer Ina Lulcheva, strongly challenged the basis for the detention. Lulcheva argued that the prosecution was manipulating the legal process and accused it of stalling, having allegedly taken no action for nine months prior to the arrests. She emphasized that no factual evidence exists showing that Kotsev personally demanded a bribe. In his statement before the court, Kotsev also insisted he had no motive for corruption, citing a comfortable standard of living prior to taking office. "My only goal was to make a positive contribution to the city," he said.

The courtroom was filled with high-profile political figures and supporters. Among those present were former prime ministers Kiril Petkov and academician Nikolai Denkov, as well as other prominent members of “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition, including Lena Borislavova, Atanas Atanasov, Venko Sabrutev, Elisaveta Belobradova, and Atanas Slavov. The session itself lasted over ten hours, beginning at 2:00 p.m. on July 17 and concluding after midnight. Judge Atanaska Kitipova presided as rapporteur.

Following the court decision, WCC-DB representatives spoke to journalists, claiming that the defense had thoroughly dismantled the prosecution's case. Denkov expressed concern that the ruling was not based on substantive evidence. “There are no convincing arguments that Kotsev was part of a corruption scheme. His continued detention is based solely on the position he holds,” he said. Denkov also warned that this case, among others, would serve as a litmus test for the integrity of the Bulgarian justice system, especially given increased scrutiny from EU rule-of-law monitors.

Kiril Petkov echoed the criticism, describing the court proceedings as emblematic of deeper systemic problems. “We live in a captured state,” he said bluntly after observing the full session. Both Petkov and Denkov emphasized that what they witnessed raised serious concerns about prosecutorial power and judicial independence.

In response to the ruling, “We Continue the Change” called for renewed public demonstrations. A large protest has been scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Sofia Courthouse. Organizers intend to march toward the National Assembly square under the slogan “You don’t have handcuffs for everyone.” In a public appeal, the party urged citizens to resist what it called politically motivated repression. "Justice is behind bars. But we – and you – are still free. Let’s show them we see exactly what’s happening," their message reads.

Kotsev, Kateliyev, Stefanov, and Marinov were detained on July 8 during coordinated inspections of homes and offices by the Anti-Corruption Commission, prompted by the original tip-off from former deputy mayor Ivanov. The WCC-DB has since described the arrests as part of a targeted political campaign aimed at undermining democratic governance in Varna.