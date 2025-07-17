Dutch and Bulgarian Government Officials Discuss Tackling Disinformation

Bulgaria: Dutch and Bulgarian Government Officials Discuss Tackling Disinformation

Experts from the Dutch Ministries of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Education, Culture and Science together with Bulgarian counterparts from 14 different Ministries and institutions, met in Sofia today and discussed important topics among which the promotion of media literacy and addressed the issue of state sponsored disinformation.

Disinformation continues to pose a serious threat to democratic processes across Europe. To counter these threats and bolster democratic resilience the stakeholders from the Netherlands and Bulgaria reaffirm their commitment to fostering EU-wide cooperation to addressing disinformation and safeguarding our democratic societies.

The goal of the discussion organized by the Bulgarian Diplomatic Institute was to exchange ideas on how to strengthen the intergovernmental responses to disinformation while protecting fundamental rights and the rule of law and also enhance cooperation between government, academia, media and civil society actors. Besides exchanging knowledge and experience between the experts, they discussed a potential project.

Source: Netherlands Embassy in Sofia

 

