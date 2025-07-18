Bulgaria and Armenia Forge Partnership to Boost Innovation and AI Collaboration

UNICEF and WHO Highlight Bulgaria’s Progress While Europe Faces Vaccine Hesitancy Crisis
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, have agreed to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence, formalizing their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Cooperation. The announcement came during the 9th session of the Bulgarian-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held at Sofia Tech Park, where the Armenian delegation was on a two-day visit.
Minister Donchev highlighted Bulgaria’s growing expertise in IT and artificial intelligence, alongside its traditional strengths in mechanical engineering and mechatronics. He stressed the willingness to exchange knowledge and explore joint technological developments and business ventures. The minister also acknowledged the valuable experience Armenian companies have in expanding their business internationally beyond Europe, which could benefit Bulgaria.
Minister Hayrapetyan emphasized that scientific research collaboration would deepen bilateral ties and open new opportunities for both nations. During the session, experts from both sides reviewed current trade and economic issues and discussed expanding cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest.
The signed Memorandum focuses on enhancing collaboration in areas such as digital and green transitions, emerging technologies, microelectronics, space policies, IT specialist exchanges, and fostering entrepreneurial and startup ecosystems.
Earlier, Donchev and Hayrapetyan met to discuss boosting investments and strengthening business relations, with the Armenian Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Tsovinar Hambardzumyan, also present. The delegations toured the Supercomputer facility, where Donchev showcased Bulgaria’s advancements in artificial intelligence technology.
