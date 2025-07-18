Bulgaria and Vietnam to Boost Labor Cooperation with New Agreement

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, met to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in labor and social policy, focusing especially on the labor market and workforce training. Gutsanov expressed admiration for Vietnam’s economic progress and highlighted Bulgaria’s urgent need for workers, not only unskilled labor but also qualified professionals. He pointed out that the current number of Vietnamese workers in Bulgaria is around 230, which is very low compared to previous years. The minister emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for collaboration, including investment, personnel exchange, and training, possibly through a new formal agreement between the two countries.

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet noted that 2025 marks 75 years of diplomatic ties between Bulgaria and Vietnam. She recalled that about 30,000 Vietnamese have studied in Bulgaria over the years, many now holding influential positions in Vietnam, which strengthens bilateral relations. She also highlighted that approximately 160,000 Vietnamese workers are employed globally, including many skilled medical professionals such as nurses and caregivers. The ambassador suggested that investment in the training of Vietnamese citizens could be an area for deeper cooperation.

Both parties agreed on the urgency of drafting a new agreement to enhance collaboration in labor and social policy. Minister Gutsanov expressed his hope to restore and strengthen the traditionally close and mutually beneficial ties between Bulgaria and Vietnam, acknowledging that past connections have weakened and now require renewal.