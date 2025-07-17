Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Criticizes German Ambassador for 'Joining' Anti-Government Protest (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a sharp statement addressing foreign diplomats in the country, following the participation of German Ambassador H.E. Irene Maria Plank in a protest in Sofia against the detention of Varna’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev. The large demonstrations, sparked by Kotsev’s arrest along with three others on charges of involvement in an organized criminal group demanding bribes, spread across Sofia, Varna, and several other cities domestically and abroad.

Update: Read the German Embassy's response at the bottom of this article

The case against Kotsev, including the indictment and preventive measures, has provoked public outrage and criticism from legal professionals. Notably, one of the two key witnesses, former Varna deputy mayor Dian Ivanov, recently withdrew his testimony, claiming it was given under pressure from the Special Prosecutor’s Office. This leaves only Plamenka Dimitrova, a businesswoman alleging she was solicited for a bribe linked to public procurement contracts, as the sole witness, despite having won similar contracts herself under the previous GERB administration in Varna.

Deutsche Welle journalist Alexander Detev shared insights about the German ambassador’s attendance at the protest. He noted that both the Bulgarian news outlet PIK and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev criticized Ambassador Irene Plank for being present at the demonstration. Detev recounted approaching the ambassador for an interview, during which she explained that she was not participating in her official capacity but as a private citizen.

“I am here with my daughter, as a citizen and above all as a lawyer,” she told him, according to his Facebook post.

Detev expressed hope that more people would show such civic awareness and commitment to justice, regardless of their location or role. He emphasized the importance of lawyers standing up to defend justice wherever it is needed.

Following the ambassador’s participation, the German newspaper Die Welt published an article focusing on Bulgaria’s current political climate. Additionally, the attendance of diplomats from three embassies at the Court of Appeal hearing concerning Kotsev’s detention further drew attention.

In a statement released on Thursday, the MFA cautioned diplomatic representatives, urging them to exercise “special attention and professional sensitivity” in their public conduct to prevent their involvement from being used for domestic political agendas. The ministry stressed that any direct or indirect engagement in Bulgaria’s internal political matters risks compromising the diplomatic role and its mandate.

The MFA’s stance notably singled out Ambassador Plank’s presence at the protest as a breach of diplomatic norms, framing it as a rare rebuke toward a representative from an EU member state. The statement’s tone was formal and somewhat paternalistic, calling for “respect and impartiality” in line with maintaining institutional trust.

This diplomatic admonition occurs against a backdrop where foreign envoys in other countries have actively supported political movements or criticized governments. For example, during protests in Georgia, Western ambassadors openly expressed solidarity with demonstrators and opposition figures, while Hungarian government representatives have criticized Western diplomats’ involvement in local affairs. In Bulgaria’s recent history, ambassadors from France and the United States have publicly condemned issues within the country’s judiciary and systemic corruption. French diplomats highlighted the “rotten apples” in the judicial system, and former US ambassador Herro Mustafa criticized the "oligarchic system controlling state resources".

Bulgaria’s persistent problems with the rule of law and corruption continue to draw criticism from European bodies, international NGOs, and observers. Yet, the MFA’s stern public reproach of Ambassador Plank’s participation in the protest represents an unprecedented move by a Bulgarian government department toward a fellow EU member’s diplomatic mission. The language and approach in the MFA’s statement evoke a dated style reminiscent of states with limited respect for political freedoms, further raising eyebrows given Bulgaria’s EU membership and democratic commitments.

Update: The German Embassy in Sofia released a brief statement addressing Ambassador Irene Maria Plank’s appearance at a protest in the Bulgarian capital in support of Varna mayor Blagomir Kotsev. According to the embassy, the ambassador’s attendance was part of ongoing efforts to stay informed about key developments within the country.

"The German Embassy follows all major domestic political developments. Occasionally, this includes obtaining personal impressions from public demonstrations. That was the purpose of Ambassador Irene Plank’s visit to the protest organized by ‘Justice for All’ yesterday," the embassy’s statement reads.

It further underscores the close ties between the two countries, stating that "Bulgaria and Germany, as partners in the EU and NATO, maintain a friendly and trust-based dialogue."

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a position on the matter earlier in the day, without directly naming the German ambassador. The ministry stressed the importance of observing principles of neutrality and respect for the internal political affairs of the host country.

According to the statement, "Upholding a respectful and impartial stance is fundamental for preserving a constructive tone and mutual trust between institutions." The ministry called on foreign diplomatic representatives to demonstrate heightened awareness and professionalism in their public engagements to avoid any misinterpretation or use of their presence for internal political narratives.

"Any form of direct or indirect participation in national political processes may place diplomatic envoys in positions that conflict with their official duties and the overall role of the diplomatic service," the Foreign Ministry concluded.