Sunny Skies with Isolated Showers in Southeastern Bulgaria on July 18

On Friday, July 18, most of Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather. However, isolated showers are expected in parts of Southeastern Bulgaria. Winds will be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C, with Sofia seeing a high of 26°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will start with cloudy skies and rain, but conditions will clear up by the afternoon, leading to mostly sunny weather. Winds will be moderate from the northwest. Temperatures on the coast will reach between 27°C and 30°C, with sea water temperatures ranging from 25°C to 27°C.

In the mountainous regions, the skies will be mostly clear, though scattered rain is anticipated in some areas of the Rhodope Mountains. Winds there will also be moderate to strong, coming from the west-northwest. Temperatures will vary with altitude, reaching 22°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to around 15°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)