Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Soldier Fatally Shoots Young Man at Celebration

Society » INCIDENTS | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:13
Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Soldier Fatally Shoots Young Man at Celebration

In the Bulgarian village of Karavelovo near Karlovo, a tragic incident occurred during a celebration when a young man was fatally shot by a soldier, the Military District Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv confirmed. The emergency call came in at around 2 a.m., and police officers who arrived at the scene found that the victim, a 23-year-old man, had been shot in the chest during a party marking the birth of a child, held in a private yard.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the 30-year-old soldier was demonstrating an air rifle to those present and fired the weapon, which unintentionally struck the young man opposite him. Despite immediate attention, the victim died shortly after being shot.

The soldier underwent a breathalyzer test that indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 1.7 per mille. He has since been detained for 24 hours in accordance with the Military Police Act. Authorities have begun pre-trial procedures, which include witness interviews, ordering expert examinations, and securing material evidence.

Initial information indicates that the air rifle used was legally registered. An inspection is underway to verify its documentation. The serviceman is expected to face charges of murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many.

