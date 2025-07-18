Bulgaria Faces Growing Water Crisis: Protests Erupt Amid Widespread Shortages

Water supply problems have escalated across multiple regions in Bulgaria, threatening over half a million residents with shortages. In response, various local measures aimed at conserving water have been introduced, but public dissatisfaction has led to protests in the Dobrich and Pleven regions. Former Environment Minister Emil Dimitrov emphasized the enormity of the issue, highlighting massive losses due to leaks and underscoring the urgent need for central government intervention and significant financial investment to repair the infrastructure.

Experts like Professor Emil Gachev from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences point to water distribution inefficiencies as a core issue, noting that Bulgaria’s annual water resources have diminished in recent years due to drier conditions. He stressed that solutions must be funded by European support and highlighted that northern parts of the country are most vulnerable because of their distance from mountainous, rain-rich regions. Gachev warned that while total precipitation has not decreased, its pattern has shifted towards more intense, sporadic rainfall, increasing flood risks but leaving smaller villages with limited water sources particularly exposed.

The problem is compounded by the deteriorating condition of agricultural dams, which are increasingly used as sources of drinking water but lack the necessary sanitary protection. Climatologist Simeon Matev added that upcoming months are expected to bring below-average rainfall and a looming heat wave, which will further strain water availability nationwide.

Protests have erupted notably in Dobrich, where residents of several villages formed a human chain to block the main Dobrich-Silistra road, demanding the resignation of the Water Supply and Sewerage Company’s management due to years of water shortages. Villages such as Altsek, Hitovo, and Vodnyantsi are experiencing severe disruptions in water supply, forcing residents to rely on village fountains and bottled water for daily needs. The mayor of Altsek lamented that despite protests since 2019, no improvement has occurred, while the kindergarten in the village struggles to operate without tap water, relying heavily on water deliveries.

Residents have also faced difficulties with water pumps burning out and the elderly often have to wait for others to bring water. Complaints to local authorities, including the Dobrich Municipality, have largely been ignored or met with inadequate responses, with explanations citing drought and unregulated water use for agriculture. The mayor of Dobrich criticized the water company for focusing on short-term fixes rather than a comprehensive, long-term plan. The municipality, however, is willing to support projects financially if clear solutions are proposed and has taken on the task of supplying water to social institutions while protests threaten further blockades.

Similar water shortages are reported in Pleven’s village of Stezherovo, where residents suffer almost constant water outages, especially in higher elevation areas. Local officials have secured funding for pipeline replacements, but frequent breakdowns continue to disrupt supply.

In Elin Pelin municipality, the village of Stolnik has faced worsening water scarcity for two months, with most taps dry except during nighttime. Elderly residents are forced to severely limit their water usage, while others rely on water pumped from wells and transported from relatives. Authorities trace the shortage to shared water sources insufficient to meet demand, exacerbated by the layout of the village where water flows downhill, leaving those in upper areas without supply. The local water company claims to have repaired breakdowns and provided water carriers, but accuses the municipality of failing to impose necessary water use restrictions, despite official warnings and proposals for rationing water to prioritize essential use.

Taken together, these widespread shortages, infrastructure failures, and inadequate long-term planning reveal a pressing need for coordinated national and regional action to address Bulgaria’s water crisis before further protests and hardships escalate.

