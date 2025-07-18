Bulgaria Faces Growing Water Crisis: Protests Erupt Amid Widespread Shortages

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Growing Water Crisis: Protests Erupt Amid Widespread Shortages @Pexels

Water supply problems have escalated across multiple regions in Bulgaria, threatening over half a million residents with shortages. In response, various local measures aimed at conserving water have been introduced, but public dissatisfaction has led to protests in the Dobrich and Pleven regions. Former Environment Minister Emil Dimitrov emphasized the enormity of the issue, highlighting massive losses due to leaks and underscoring the urgent need for central government intervention and significant financial investment to repair the infrastructure.

Experts like Professor Emil Gachev from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences point to water distribution inefficiencies as a core issue, noting that Bulgaria’s annual water resources have diminished in recent years due to drier conditions. He stressed that solutions must be funded by European support and highlighted that northern parts of the country are most vulnerable because of their distance from mountainous, rain-rich regions. Gachev warned that while total precipitation has not decreased, its pattern has shifted towards more intense, sporadic rainfall, increasing flood risks but leaving smaller villages with limited water sources particularly exposed.

The problem is compounded by the deteriorating condition of agricultural dams, which are increasingly used as sources of drinking water but lack the necessary sanitary protection. Climatologist Simeon Matev added that upcoming months are expected to bring below-average rainfall and a looming heat wave, which will further strain water availability nationwide.

Protests have erupted notably in Dobrich, where residents of several villages formed a human chain to block the main Dobrich-Silistra road, demanding the resignation of the Water Supply and Sewerage Company’s management due to years of water shortages. Villages such as Altsek, Hitovo, and Vodnyantsi are experiencing severe disruptions in water supply, forcing residents to rely on village fountains and bottled water for daily needs. The mayor of Altsek lamented that despite protests since 2019, no improvement has occurred, while the kindergarten in the village struggles to operate without tap water, relying heavily on water deliveries.

Residents have also faced difficulties with water pumps burning out and the elderly often have to wait for others to bring water. Complaints to local authorities, including the Dobrich Municipality, have largely been ignored or met with inadequate responses, with explanations citing drought and unregulated water use for agriculture. The mayor of Dobrich criticized the water company for focusing on short-term fixes rather than a comprehensive, long-term plan. The municipality, however, is willing to support projects financially if clear solutions are proposed and has taken on the task of supplying water to social institutions while protests threaten further blockades.

Similar water shortages are reported in Pleven’s village of Stezherovo, where residents suffer almost constant water outages, especially in higher elevation areas. Local officials have secured funding for pipeline replacements, but frequent breakdowns continue to disrupt supply.

In Elin Pelin municipality, the village of Stolnik has faced worsening water scarcity for two months, with most taps dry except during nighttime. Elderly residents are forced to severely limit their water usage, while others rely on water pumped from wells and transported from relatives. Authorities trace the shortage to shared water sources insufficient to meet demand, exacerbated by the layout of the village where water flows downhill, leaving those in upper areas without supply. The local water company claims to have repaired breakdowns and provided water carriers, but accuses the municipality of failing to impose necessary water use restrictions, despite official warnings and proposals for rationing water to prioritize essential use.

Taken together, these widespread shortages, infrastructure failures, and inadequate long-term planning reveal a pressing need for coordinated national and regional action to address Bulgaria’s water crisis before further protests and hardships escalate.

Sources:

  • NOVA NEWS
  • Nova TV
  • BTA
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, Bulgaria, supply

Related Articles:

UNICEF and WHO Highlight Bulgaria’s Progress While Europe Faces Vaccine Hesitancy Crisis

UNICEF and WHO reports reveal that despite widespread vaccine hesitancy threatening child health across Europe and Central Asia

Society » Health | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Unearths Marble Slab Depicting Entire Family from Roman-Era Heraclea Sintica

Archaeologists working at the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica have uncovered a significant find: a marble slab dating from the second half of the 2nd century AD

Society » Archaeology | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025: The Ultimate Summer Celebration on the Southern Black Sea

As summer reaches its peak, Burgas is set to reclaim its title as Bulgaria’s wine hub with the 13th annual Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025

Society | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market Explodes: Second Fastest Price Surge in the Entire EU!

In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria experienced one of the steepest increases in house prices across the European Union

Business » Properties | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria and Armenia Forge Partnership to Boost Innovation and AI Collaboration

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, have agreed to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:17

Bulgaria and Vietnam to Boost Labor Cooperation with New Agreement

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, met to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in labor and social policy

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Sunny Skies with Isolated Showers in Southeastern Bulgaria on July 18

On Friday, July 18, most of Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:02

Bulgaria Battles Wildfire for Second Day Near Gorno Spanchevo

Firefighting efforts near the village of Gorno Spanchevo, in the Sandanski region, continued for a second consecutive day as crews battled a blaze that has already scorched 500 acres of forest

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Northern Greek Farmers Demand Joint Water Agreement with Bulgaria Amid Drought Crisis

Farmers in Northern Greece are raising alarms about the severe drought affecting their crops and urgently call for cooperation with Bulgaria to address water shortages

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 13:02

Bulgaria’s Fire Season Worsens: Crews Struggle in Rila and Sandanski

Two wildfires remain active in Bulgaria, with efforts to extinguish them ongoing in the Rila Mountains above the Rila Monastery and in the Pirin range near the village of Gorno Spanchevo

Society » Environment | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:07

Thunderstorms and Hail Alerts: Cold Front Brings Sharp Weather Changes to Bulgaria on July 17

A significant weather shift is expected across Bulgaria on Thursday, July 17

Society » Environment | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Audit Uncovers Deep Flaws in Bulgaria’s Nuclear Waste Management Project

A recent audit by the Bulgarian National Audit Office has uncovered serious deficiencies in the management and construction of the country’s National Repository for Long-Term Storage of Low- and Intermediate-Level Radioactive Waste

Society » Environment | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria