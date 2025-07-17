Eurostat Reports Bulgaria’s June Inflation Above EU Average

Bulgaria's inflation rate stood at 3.1% in June, according to data released by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency.

Inflation across the eurozone rose to 2.0% in June 2025, up from 1.9% in May. Similarly, the overall EU inflation rate edged slightly higher, reaching 2.3% in June compared to 2.2% the previous month. These figures, however, remain below the inflation levels recorded a year earlier, when the euro area saw 2.5% and the EU 2.6%.

Within the EU, inflation rates varied significantly by country. The lowest annual inflation was observed in Cyprus (0.5%), France (0.9%), and Ireland (1.6%). On the other end of the spectrum, Romania registered the highest inflation at 5.8%, followed by Estonia at 5.2%, and Hungary and Slovakia each at 4.6%.

When comparing monthly changes, only five EU Member States experienced a decline in annual inflation, while 22 countries saw an increase.

Breaking down the main contributors to inflation in the eurozone, services played the largest role, adding 1.51 percentage points to the rate. This was followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco, which contributed 0.59 percentage points, and non-energy industrial goods adding 0.13 percentage points. Meanwhile, energy prices exerted a downward effect, reducing inflation by 0.25 percentage points.

Earlier this week, the National Statistical Institute reported that Bulgaria’s annual inflation accelerated to 4.4% in June 2025, the highest level since December 2023, up from 3.7% in May, with monthly inflation rising by 0.4%. Key drivers included significant price increases in food and beverages, especially apples, citrus fruits, and root vegetables, as well as a sharp rise in entertainment, culture, and hotel costs. While some seasonal vegetables saw notable price drops, overall inflation pressure persisted across both essential goods and services. Over the past five years, consumer prices have climbed nearly 40%, reflecting sustained cost growth affecting Bulgarian households, with the harmonized inflation rate, relevant for eurozone comparisons, reaching 3.1% annually in June.