Eurostat Reports Bulgaria’s June Inflation Above EU Average

World » EU | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:06
Bulgaria: Eurostat Reports Bulgaria’s June Inflation Above EU Average

Bulgaria's inflation rate stood at 3.1% in June, according to data released by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency.

Inflation across the eurozone rose to 2.0% in June 2025, up from 1.9% in May. Similarly, the overall EU inflation rate edged slightly higher, reaching 2.3% in June compared to 2.2% the previous month. These figures, however, remain below the inflation levels recorded a year earlier, when the euro area saw 2.5% and the EU 2.6%.

Within the EU, inflation rates varied significantly by country. The lowest annual inflation was observed in Cyprus (0.5%), France (0.9%), and Ireland (1.6%). On the other end of the spectrum, Romania registered the highest inflation at 5.8%, followed by Estonia at 5.2%, and Hungary and Slovakia each at 4.6%.

When comparing monthly changes, only five EU Member States experienced a decline in annual inflation, while 22 countries saw an increase.

Breaking down the main contributors to inflation in the eurozone, services played the largest role, adding 1.51 percentage points to the rate. This was followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco, which contributed 0.59 percentage points, and non-energy industrial goods adding 0.13 percentage points. Meanwhile, energy prices exerted a downward effect, reducing inflation by 0.25 percentage points.

Earlier this week, the National Statistical Institute reported that Bulgaria’s annual inflation accelerated to 4.4% in June 2025, the highest level since December 2023, up from 3.7% in May, with monthly inflation rising by 0.4%. Key drivers included significant price increases in food and beverages, especially apples, citrus fruits, and root vegetables, as well as a sharp rise in entertainment, culture, and hotel costs. While some seasonal vegetables saw notable price drops, overall inflation pressure persisted across both essential goods and services. Over the past five years, consumer prices have climbed nearly 40%, reflecting sustained cost growth affecting Bulgarian households, with the harmonized inflation rate, relevant for eurozone comparisons, reaching 3.1% annually in June.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, inflation, eurostat

Related Articles:

UNICEF and WHO Highlight Bulgaria’s Progress While Europe Faces Vaccine Hesitancy Crisis

UNICEF and WHO reports reveal that despite widespread vaccine hesitancy threatening child health across Europe and Central Asia

Society » Health | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Unearths Marble Slab Depicting Entire Family from Roman-Era Heraclea Sintica

Archaeologists working at the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica have uncovered a significant find: a marble slab dating from the second half of the 2nd century AD

Society » Archaeology | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025: The Ultimate Summer Celebration on the Southern Black Sea

As summer reaches its peak, Burgas is set to reclaim its title as Bulgaria’s wine hub with the 13th annual Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025

Society | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market Explodes: Second Fastest Price Surge in the Entire EU!

In the first quarter of 2025, Bulgaria experienced one of the steepest increases in house prices across the European Union

Business » Properties | July 18, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria and Armenia Forge Partnership to Boost Innovation and AI Collaboration

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, have agreed to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:17

Bulgaria and Vietnam to Boost Labor Cooperation with New Agreement

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, met to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in labor and social policy

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgarian MEPs Accused of Sabotage as EP Rapporteur on North Macedonia Reports Death Threats

Thomas Waitz, the European Parliament rapporteur on North Macedonia, has revealed that he received death threats in connection with his work on the country’s progress toward EU membership

World » EU | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:12

ALDE Chair Demands EU Action over Arrests of Bulgarian Opposition Officials

Svenja Hahn, Chairwoman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and Member of the European Parliament from Germany, has formally requested an urgent meeting

World » EU | July 14, 2025, Monday // 16:58

Germany’s Army Faces Soldier Shortage: Is Mandatory Military Service Inevitable?

Germany is facing increasing pressure to bolster its defense capabilities amid new security challenges

World » EU | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 09:31

EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink

As of January 1, 2025, the population of the European Union reached 450.4 million people

World » EU | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:05

No Confidence? Ursula von der Leyen Crushes Attempt to Be Ousted Over Pfizer Secrets

The European Parliament has rejected a motion of no confidence against the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:50

North Macedonia's PM Accuses Bulgaria: 'They Want to Destroy the Macedonian Nation and Identity'

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared on Wednesday that Bulgaria is pursuing a long-standing strategy aimed at erasing the Macedonian nation and identity

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria