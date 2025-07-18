Bulgaria Battles Wildfire for Second Day Near Gorno Spanchevo

Firefighting efforts near the village of Gorno Spanchevo, in the Sandanski region, continued for a second consecutive day as crews battled a blaze that has already scorched 500 acres of forest, BNT reported. While the immediate threat to the village has been averted, the fire has advanced into the wooded area above the settlement, making the operation more complex.

An additional 200 acres of farmland were destroyed on the first day of the fire. The rugged terrain is inaccessible to regular vehicles, forcing authorities to rely heavily on specialized equipment. Today, six teams from the fire department, along with 15 workers from the State Forestry unit in Katuntsi and local volunteers, are on the ground working to contain the flames.

The fire broke out early yesterday afternoon. Thanks to the swift response by firefighters and villagers, several homes that were directly in the fire's path were saved. According to local accounts, the blaze is believed to have started in the area between a former Health Center building and a nearby apiary, which was completely destroyed in the fire. Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause.