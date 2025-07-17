Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Dominates in Hamburg to Reach Quarterfinals

Sports | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 15:55
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Dominates in Hamburg to Reach Quarterfinals

Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova delivered a dominant performance to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 clay-court tournament in Hamburg, Germany. The competition offers a total prize pool of €275,094.

In her second-round match, Tomova needed just over an hour to dispatch Australia's Astra Sharma with a commanding 6:1, 6:1 victory. The encounter lasted 71 minutes, and it marked Tomova’s second win in as many matches against Sharma.

The Bulgarian came out firing, racing to a 4:0 lead in the opening set, which she secured 6:1. Sharma briefly held on at the start of the second, leveling at 1:1, but Tomova responded emphatically, reeling off five consecutive games to close out the match with another 6:1 set.

Tomova had already impressed in the first round by knocking out third seed and world No. 36 Tatjana Maria of Germany. Her next opponent will be Roland Garros semifinalist and fifth seed Loïs Boisson from France, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Later in the day, Tomova is also scheduled to appear in the doubles quarterfinals. Teaming up with American Sabrina Santamaria, the pair will take on the duo of Anna Bondár from Hungary and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tomova, Bulgarian, tennis

Related Articles:

Dutch and Bulgarian Government Officials Discuss Tackling Disinformation

Experts from the Dutch Ministries of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Foreign Affairs and Education, Culture and Science together with Bulgarian counterparts from 14 different Ministries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 18:39

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry Criticizes German Ambassador for 'Joining' Anti-Government Protest (UPDATED)

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a sharp statement addressing foreign diplomats in the country

Politics » Diplomacy | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 17:05

Bulgarian Taxi Meters Unable to Print Receipts in Both Leva and Euro

Bulgarian taxis are currently unable to issue receipts showing amounts in both leva and euros due to outdated equipment and a lack of regulatory clarity

Society | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgarian Startup Paypercut Attracts €2M in Pre-Seed Round Backed by Global Tech Investors

Bulgarian fintech company Paypercut has secured €2 million in pre-seed financing

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:07

More Than Money: The Real Drivers of Digital Transformation in Bulgarian SMEs

Digitalization is no longer a concept of the future. It is the present reality in which businesses operate, compete, and create value

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

President Radev: Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are a Challenge for Skopje, Not a Bilateral Issue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that the issue of the rights of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia is not a matter of bilateral relations, but rather a problem that Skopje needs to address with European institutions

Politics | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Ivan Ivanov Puts Bulgaria Back on Grand Slam Map with Dominant Wimbledon Victory

Ivan Ivanov has written a new chapter in Bulgarian tennis history, becoming the latest Grand Slam champion from the country by winning the Wimbledon junior title in dominant fashion

Sports | July 14, 2025, Monday // 08:39

Bulgaria Stuns the USA to Win U19 Women’s Volleyball World Championship

Bulgaria’s girls' national volleyball team under 19 has claimed the world championship title, defeating the United States 3:1 in the final match held in Osijek, Croatia

Sports | July 14, 2025, Monday // 08:27

Ivan Ivanov Makes History: First Bulgarian Wimbledon Finalist in 17 Years!

Ivan Ivanov has secured his place in the final of the Wimbledon junior tournament, marking a historic achievement for Bulgarian tennis

Sports | July 11, 2025, Friday // 15:17

Bulgarian Teen Ivanov Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals

Bulgarian tennis talent Ivan Ivanov has reached the junior singles semifinals at Wimbledon

Sports | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:24

Bulgaria Stuns World Champions USA in Thrilling U19 Volleyball Showdown

Bulgaria’s U19 women’s volleyball team delivered a remarkable performance at the World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, claiming a dramatic 3:2 victory

Sports | July 7, 2025, Monday // 09:12

Bulgarian Star Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Wimbledon Last 16, Will Face World No.1 Sinner

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon

Sports | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 20:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria