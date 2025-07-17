Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Dominates in Hamburg to Reach Quarterfinals

Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova delivered a dominant performance to advance to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 clay-court tournament in Hamburg, Germany. The competition offers a total prize pool of €275,094.

In her second-round match, Tomova needed just over an hour to dispatch Australia's Astra Sharma with a commanding 6:1, 6:1 victory. The encounter lasted 71 minutes, and it marked Tomova’s second win in as many matches against Sharma.

The Bulgarian came out firing, racing to a 4:0 lead in the opening set, which she secured 6:1. Sharma briefly held on at the start of the second, leveling at 1:1, but Tomova responded emphatically, reeling off five consecutive games to close out the match with another 6:1 set.

Tomova had already impressed in the first round by knocking out third seed and world No. 36 Tatjana Maria of Germany. Her next opponent will be Roland Garros semifinalist and fifth seed Loïs Boisson from France, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Later in the day, Tomova is also scheduled to appear in the doubles quarterfinals. Teaming up with American Sabrina Santamaria, the pair will take on the duo of Anna Bondár from Hungary and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.