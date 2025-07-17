A tragic incident involving a Serbian toddler has sparked public outcry in Greece and renewed concerns about medical staffing shortages in tourist-heavy regions such as Halkidiki. A 13-month-old child died after choking on food, with authorities confirming that there was no pediatrician available at the local health center at the time of the emergency.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening, around 6:30 p.m., while the family was vacationing on the second leg of the Sithonia peninsula near Agios Nikolaos. While at the beach with fellow Serbian tourists, the group ordered drinks and snacks, including nuts. The toddler reportedly grabbed one of the nuts and began to choke. Immediate help was sought - an emergency call was made, and a doctor who happened to be on the beach administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

The child was taken to the Agios Nikolaos health center while still conscious. However, upon arrival, it became clear that there was no pediatrician on duty who could properly assess and treat the child’s condition. From there, the boy was transported to the hospital in Polygyros, the nearest larger medical facility. Despite medical efforts upon arrival, the child could not be saved. A forensic report later confirmed that the cause of death was suffocation.

Witnesses, including the owner of the establishment where the family had been, expressed outrage at the lack of adequate medical staffing in a region that sees a large influx of families with young children each summer. Local media have quoted multiple voices calling the situation a disgrace, noting that such an outcome could potentially have been avoided had there been proper pediatric care on site.

The Greek Ministry of Health has since opened an investigation into the incident. The case has fueled broader debates around healthcare provision in tourist areas, where the seasonal population surge often places significant strain on local resources.

Separately, concerns are also mounting over a critical labor shortage in the retail sector. Owners of supermarket chains in the region have reported that many stores are operating with drastically reduced staff. According to recent studies, up to 77% of retail companies in Greece are functioning with fewer employees than needed, affecting both operations and customer service.

Trade unions have pointed to stagnant wages and poor working conditions as primary factors discouraging job seekers. They argue that substantial improvements in pay and workplace standards are necessary if businesses want to attract sufficient labor. On social media, users have criticized large retailers, saying that despite high consumer prices, the companies are not investing enough in their workforce.