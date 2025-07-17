Die Welt Reveals: Peevski’s Shadow Over Bulgaria and Europe’s Blind Spot

The German daily Die Welt published an in-depth analysis focused on the rising influence of Bulgarian oligarch and politician Delyan Peevski, just as Bulgaria prepares to join the eurozone. Written by international editor Philip Volkmann-Schluck, the article, titled “Revealing Europe’s Failure - How an Oligarch Expands His Power in a Eurozone-Joining Country,” examines the country’s ongoing struggle with corruption and political instability.

Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria’s former prime minister and a key figure in the reformist “We Continue the Change” party, shared the article on his Facebook page and spoke to Die Welt. Petkov labeled Peevski as “Putin’s servant,” emphasizing that Bulgarian corruption serves as a channel for Kremlin influence in the country. According to Petkov, Peevski’s growing power is also a glaring sign of Europe’s failure to confront Moscow’s agents embedded within its own institutions.

The article recalls the wave of protests five years ago that brought hope for change. The “We Continue the Change” coalition emerged, installing Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev - both Harvard graduates - as prime minister and finance minister, and began reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law and economic stability. Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone in January and its entry into the Schengen zone earlier this year are noted as historic milestones, achieved partly by cracking down on mafia-style networks along the country’s EU border with Turkey. However, those pushing reforms have faced threats and intimidation from organized crime, a persistent issue in Bulgaria, which consistently ranks highest in the EU for corruption.

Despite these successes, the article highlights a powerful counter-movement seeking to reclaim influence over the judiciary and political institutions. Opposition politicians and anti-corruption activists report being targeted, with some drawing comparisons to the Belarusian dictatorship, where political opponents face imprisonment. The piece stresses that corruption remains an entry point for Kremlin interference in this strategically important NATO member on the Black Sea.

Political instability remains entrenched. Bulgaria has held six elections over the past four years, reflecting a divided electorate: one camp favors deeper EU integration, while the other leans toward closer ties with Russia. Petkov’s staunch support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion, including sending military aid and breaking the grip of Russian energy oligarchs, has earned him many adversaries.

Since 2024, Bulgaria’s government has been led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov of the conservative GERB party. GERB’s leader, former prime minister Boyko Borisov, presided over a period marked by rampant corruption and misappropriation of EU funds before the 2020 protests. GERB remains part of the European People’s Party (EPP), which includes Germany’s CDU and CSU.

One recent example of alleged political repression is the July 8 arrest of Blagomir Kotsev, mayor of the Black Sea port city of Varna and a member of the “We Continue the Change” party. Kotsev faces accusations of corruption, money laundering, and being part of a criminal group. The liberal “Renew Europe” group in the European Parliament condemned the arrest as political persecution and called for his immediate release, denouncing the Bulgarian Prosecutor General’s Office and Anti-Corruption Commission as tools of political repression.

German MEP Svenja Hahn (FDP) has also raised alarms about judicial interference and the misuse of presidential power to target opposition figures in Bulgaria.

Central to this controversy is the figure of Delyan Peevski, whose New Beginning party supports the current three-party coalition government. Sanctioned by the US under the Magnitsky Act for human rights violations, Peevski is accused of systemic corruption, bribery, and wielding influence over key institutions and sectors in Bulgaria. Investigative journalists link him to massive theft of EU funds, serious crimes, smuggling, and close ties to Moscow. European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva has publicly stated she was threatened by Peevski during probes into EU fund misuse. Yet, Peevski has never faced prosecution in Bulgaria.

Boyko Borissov recently praised his working relationship with Peevski, noting the latter’s deputies’ support for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry. This cooperation raises concerns in Brussels, as Bulgaria’s ongoing rule-of-law issues risk becoming a broader European problem.

Critics argue Peevski leverages his political backing to control the judiciary, eliminate rivals, and strengthen his grip on power. Since the new government took office in 2024, the Anti-Corruption Fund reports a surge in cases against opposition politicians, all linked to Peevski’s political adversaries. These proceedings typically follow a pattern: leaked evidence aimed at discrediting opponents and intimidating others into compliance.

Peevski’s recent visits to mayors and local officials, accompanied by public photo ops framed as “regional development,” fuel suspicions. Independent Bulgarian journalists suggest that harsh measures, such as the imprisonment of the Varna mayor, punish those who resist Peevski’s influence.

Petkov bluntly describes Peevski’s power as stemming from a “corruption deal” with Borissov, effectively paralyzing the current prime minister, who cannot govern without Peevski’s approval.

More broadly, Petkov warns that Russia’s influence over Bulgaria extends beyond Peevski. During Borissov’s tenure, Bulgaria was fully dependent on Russian gas, despite opportunities to diversify supplies via Greece. Petkov’s administration exposed Kremlin bribery of government officials, including aides connected to Borisov. Although Petkov once ordered Borisov’s arrest, Bulgarian prosecutors released him swiftly.

Bulgaria has long been a target of Russian disinformation campaigns, with Petkov emphasizing that “Putin uses corruption as a foreign policy tool.” He points to corrupt officials and businesspeople who benefit from Moscow’s regime while undermining Bulgaria’s sovereignty.

Calling Peevski “Putin’s servant,” Petkov notes the oligarch obstructs crucial aid to Ukraine, including the blocked sale of Russian-designed nuclear reactors that Kyiv had sought for energy security. Bulgaria’s cancellation of a power plant project near the Danube, which stored these reactors, appears driven by geopolitical motives.

Petkov also suspects that the arrest of Varna’s mayor is linked to the city’s strategic importance on NATO’s eastern flank.

Ultimately, the Peevski case is presented as a stark example of Europe’s failure to tackle Kremlin agents operating within its borders. Petkov holds the European People’s Party responsible for ignoring these developments. He warns that “Putin’s success depends on figures like Peevski,” and urges Europe to “stop them” to ensure its own survival.