Sofia: Metro Service Halted Between Slivnitsa and Obelya as New Station Takes Shape

Starting July 19, 2025, metro train service between Slivnitsa and Obelya stations in Sofia will be temporarily halted. This suspension is required to facilitate construction work on the new metro station located on Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard in the Obelya neighborhood.

To maintain transport connectivity along this route, two bus lines, numbered 31 and 81, will operate as substitutes.

Bus line 31 will follow a revised path, running from the village of Golyanovtsi through Obelya metro station to Slivnitsa metro station. This service will traverse Obelski Pat Street and Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard in both directions. New bus stops, coded 2444 and 2445, named "MS Obelya," have been established along Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard, just 25 meters from the pedestrian crossing in both directions. Additionally, the existing stops "MS Slivnitsa" (codes 1061 and 1062) will be used.

Meanwhile, bus line 81 will continue its current route without changes. It operates between Slivnitsa and Obelya stations along Pancho Vladigerov Boulevard, running in both directions with a route that extends from the Ivanyane district and Bankya to the Northern Industrial Zone. This line will also serve the temporary "MS Obelya" stop (code 2444) towards Ivanyane.

The metro train service disruption will remain in effect until the construction and installation work on the new station is completed and the station becomes operational.