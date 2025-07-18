Northern Greek Farmers Demand Joint Water Agreement with Bulgaria Amid Drought Crisis

Farmers in Northern Greece are raising alarms about the severe drought affecting their crops and urgently call for cooperation with Bulgaria to address water shortages, reports the Bulgarian National Radio. Agricultural unions are pressuring the Greek government in Athens to secure irrigation water as the Maritsa River’s water level plummets to unprecedented lows, threatening both crops and livestock.

The crisis extends beyond Greece, with wild horses suffering from thirst and Turkish farmers facing similar difficulties. Representatives from the region’s livestock breeders point to the lack of a coordinated management system for the Maritsa River, which flows through Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey. They insist that the three countries establish a fair water-sharing agreement to ensure balanced distribution during shortages, regardless of the climatic factors causing the deficit.

In response, the farmers are urging the agricultural minister to broker a tripartite accord among Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey to manage the shared water resources more effectively.

Meanwhile, meteorologists forecast a persistent heatwave over the coming ten days, with temperatures expected to soar up to 44 degrees Celsius in certain areas. Health officials advise tourists to exercise caution while at the beach, recommending light meals and ample hydration to cope with the intense heat. Employers are also reminded to follow the Ministry of Labor’s extraordinary safety measures to protect workers during this period of extreme weather.