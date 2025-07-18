Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025: The Ultimate Summer Celebration on the Southern Black Sea

As summer reaches its peak, Burgas is set to reclaim its title as Bulgaria’s wine hub with the 13th annual Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025. This premier event on the Southern Black Sea Coast will run from July 25 to 27 at the International Congress Center - Sea Station. For three days, locals and visitors alike will have the chance to sample more than 400 different wines and spirits.

Every attendee with a full-day ticket will receive a special 10 BGN voucher, usable to purchase a bottle of their favorite wine, along with a personalized festival glass and mineral water, adding a touch of exclusivity to the experience.

Featuring over 70 wineries from Bulgaria and abroad, the festival will showcase a rich palette of wines as well as unique artisanal brandies from master distillers. Beyond the drinks, guests will enjoy gourmet delicacies crafted from local farm products, creating a festive atmosphere by the sea. The event also includes a tasting competition on the opening day, where a jury of experts will award prizes to the finest beverages presented.

What’s in store for visitors?

Wines from more than 70 renowned producers, including acclaimed names from New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, Italy, Portugal, alongside top Bulgarian wineries.

Exclusive tastings and opportunities to engage with winemakers and experts.

A diverse selection of premium brandies prepared by skilled distillers.

Gourmet food stalls offering local cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, jams, and olive oils.

A vibrant summer setting with live music, lively conversations, and stunning sea views.

Tickets are now available through Eventim.bg, Bilet.bg, Grabo.bg, and at the festival venue itself.

Ivaylo Zheglov, manager of Expo Team OOD and event organizer, expressed enthusiasm about the growing appeal of the festival: “For thirteen years, we’ve celebrated summer, the sea, and fine wine in Burgas. With each edition, interest swells - not only from wine lovers but also from producers eager to showcase their products and compete for top honors from our expert jury.”

Since its inception, Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas has aimed to unite exclusive boutique wineries and global producers with local aficionados who appreciate fine wine, tradition, and the spirited essence of summer. The festival’s scenic seaside backdrop complements an extensive selection of wines and spirits, alongside authentic Bulgarian farm cuisine, which stands out as a key attraction in this year’s program.

The festival enjoys the support and collaboration of the Burgas Municipality, ensuring a high-quality, well-organized celebration. More details can be found at winefest.bg.

About Wine & Spirits Fest Burgas 2025

