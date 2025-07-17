Ukraine Approves Military Service Extension for Citizens Over 60

World » UKRAINE | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 10:36
Bulgaria: Ukraine Approves Military Service Extension for Citizens Over 60

Ukraine’s parliament has passed new legislation that permits individuals aged 60 and above to serve in the armed forces as professional military personnel, provided they meet certain conditions. The decision comes as the country continues to face manpower shortages during its prolonged war with Russia.

The draft law was adopted during a second reading in the Verkhovna Rada, receiving support from 306 members of parliament. The measure was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice party via his Telegram channel, with coverage by Ukrinform.

Under the new provisions, Ukrainian citizens who have reached the official age limit for military service may now voluntarily sign fixed-term contracts to continue serving, if their health allows. This option will only be available to those who express a willingness to rejoin and who receive formal written approval from the commander of a military unit.

Those who meet these criteria will be eligible to serve in ranks ranging from private to senior sergeant. Additionally, individuals who were discharged from the armed forces after January 1, 2015, may also be appointed to officer roles - both junior and senior - subject to further requirements.

Appointments to officer positions, however, will require authorization from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ensuring an additional layer of oversight for such cases.

The law stipulates that the initial contract will be for one year, but it includes the possibility for extension depending on circumstances and performance. A two-month probation period has also been introduced as part of the new regulation. If a servicemember is deemed unfit during this period or fails to meet necessary standards, the contract can be terminated.

This legislative move reflects the urgent need for experienced personnel as Ukraine’s armed forces continue to confront the challenges of a war now entering its fourth year. By enabling older, capable citizens to re-enter service, the Ukrainian government aims to bolster its ranks and retain valuable military experience.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, military, criteria

Related Articles:

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Soldier Fatally Shoots Young Man at Celebration

In the Bulgarian village of Karavelovo near Karlovo, a tragic incident occurred during a celebration when a young man was fatally shot by a soldier

Society » Incidents | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 16:13

Ukraine Targets Russian Cities in Overnight Drone Barrage

Russian authorities reported widespread drone activity during the night of July 17, with Ukrainian drones reportedly approaching several regions, including Moscow and St. Petersburg

World » Russia | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 09:12

Latvian Mayor Injured in Russian Attack

Egils Helmanis, the mayor of Ogre, a Latvian town located just over 30 kilometers from Riga, has sustained injuries during a Russian attack in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:52

Zelensky Prepares Third Government: Major Cabinet Overhaul Begins This Week

Ukraine is preparing for a major government reshuffle, with the Verkhovna Rada expected to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Cabinet on 16 July

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Orban Demands EU Sanctions After Death of Ethnic Hungarian in Ukraine Sparks Diplomatic Rift

Hungary has escalated its confrontation with Ukraine, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanding that the European Union impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials over the death of a Hungarian citizen during military mobilisation

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:50

Ukraine Extends Martial Law and Mobilization Until November

The Verkhovna Rada has approved another 90-day extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Latvian Mayor Injured in Russian Attack

Egils Helmanis, the mayor of Ogre, a Latvian town located just over 30 kilometers from Riga, has sustained injuries during a Russian attack in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:52

Zelensky Prepares Third Government: Major Cabinet Overhaul Begins This Week

Ukraine is preparing for a major government reshuffle, with the Verkhovna Rada expected to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Cabinet on 16 July

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04

Russian Drones Hit Polish Factory

The Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, reported that a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia damaged a factory owned by the Polish Barlinek Group

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Orban Demands EU Sanctions After Death of Ethnic Hungarian in Ukraine Sparks Diplomatic Rift

Hungary has escalated its confrontation with Ukraine, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanding that the European Union impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials over the death of a Hungarian citizen during military mobilisation

World » Ukraine | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:50

Ukraine Extends Martial Law and Mobilization Until November

The Verkhovna Rada has approved another 90-day extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:18

Trump to Zelensky: Why Haven’t You Hit Moscow Yet?

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a recent phone call to step up military pressure on Russia

World » Ukraine | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 10:47
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria