Ukraine Approves Military Service Extension for Citizens Over 60

Ukraine’s parliament has passed new legislation that permits individuals aged 60 and above to serve in the armed forces as professional military personnel, provided they meet certain conditions. The decision comes as the country continues to face manpower shortages during its prolonged war with Russia.

The draft law was adopted during a second reading in the Verkhovna Rada, receiving support from 306 members of parliament. The measure was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice party via his Telegram channel, with coverage by Ukrinform.

Under the new provisions, Ukrainian citizens who have reached the official age limit for military service may now voluntarily sign fixed-term contracts to continue serving, if their health allows. This option will only be available to those who express a willingness to rejoin and who receive formal written approval from the commander of a military unit.

Those who meet these criteria will be eligible to serve in ranks ranging from private to senior sergeant. Additionally, individuals who were discharged from the armed forces after January 1, 2015, may also be appointed to officer roles - both junior and senior - subject to further requirements.

Appointments to officer positions, however, will require authorization from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ensuring an additional layer of oversight for such cases.

The law stipulates that the initial contract will be for one year, but it includes the possibility for extension depending on circumstances and performance. A two-month probation period has also been introduced as part of the new regulation. If a servicemember is deemed unfit during this period or fails to meet necessary standards, the contract can be terminated.

This legislative move reflects the urgent need for experienced personnel as Ukraine’s armed forces continue to confront the challenges of a war now entering its fourth year. By enabling older, capable citizens to re-enter service, the Ukrainian government aims to bolster its ranks and retain valuable military experience.