Protests Across Bulgaria and Europe in Support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Demonstrations were held in Sofia, Varna, Ruse, and several European cities in support of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who was arrested on July 8. The protests brought together citizens, political figures, and public personalities who voiced concerns over the state of judicial independence in Bulgaria and what they described as politically motivated repression.

In Sofia, hundreds gathered in front of the City Courthouse under the slogan "Let’s take down the clubs of the derebeyi" (ed. note: "derebeyi" was a feudal landowner in the Ottoman Empire, distinguished by considerable autonomy in the management of his own possessions; "club" referes to a baseball club), organized by the "Justice for Everyone" initiative. Protesters carried posters reading “Bulgaria is a European country, the end of the mafia is approaching”, “The law is not a club”, and “Stop covering up the guilty and punishing the inconvenient”. Participants included MPs, municipal councilors, writers, and civic activists. The protest later moved in a procession to the historic building of the National Assembly.



"PEEVSKI OUT!"

Varna saw its third protest in support of Kotsev, following previous demonstrations on July 9 and July 14. Citizens gathered again outside the municipal building, chanting “Freedom” and carrying signs with messages such as “Varna for Good”, “Justice, not orders”. Among the attendees were Kotsev’s deputies, municipal councilors, and local residents. Protesters also expressed support for the two detained councilors, Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Kateliyev.

Before the second demonstration, a petition was launched in support of Kotsev and in defense of the rule of law. Signatures for the petition were collected again during the protests in both Varna and Ruse. In Ruse, demonstrators gathered in front of the local Courthouse with placards stating “Today is Blago, tomorrow it’s you”, “Justice, not orders!”, and “Mafia out”. The event, organized by Daniela Petrova, was declared non-partisan, but saw participation from members and supporters of "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Greatness", "MECH", and other civic initiatives.

In a parallel show of support abroad, Bulgarians gathered outside the European Parliament in Brussels. The event, organized via social media, was attended by MEPs Nikola Minchev and Hristo Petrov, as well as members of the “Renew Europe” group and ALDE party leadership. Protesters held banners such as “Varna is not for sale” and “We want our mayor”, echoing the demands made in Bulgaria for the immediate release of Kotsev and the municipal councilors.

In Sofia, many present emphasized their concern over the independence of the judiciary. The demonstration, again supported by “Justice for Everyone”, was backed by representatives of the WCC-DB coalition. Protesters marched to the former Parliament building, stopping to express discontent in front of the Supreme Administrative Court, the former Communist Party headquarters, and the presidency.

Protesters voiced concern over perceived political repression and the undermining of democratic principles. One attendee said they were demonstrating to defend the foundations of democracy and the right to equal legal protection. Another commented on the need to resist mafia influence over state institutions and return to normal governance.

Meanwhile, a new development further complicated the case. Former deputy mayor Dian Ivanov, who had initially testified against Kotsev, announced on social media that he was withdrawing his statements. He submitted a written retraction to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, stating that his previous testimony had been given under pressure from employees of the Anti-Corruption Commission. Ivanov declined further comment when approached by the media.

There has been no official response from the Anti-Corruption Commission regarding these claims. However, due to the high public and media interest in the case, Judge Atanaska Ketipova has been appointed as the judge-rapporteur for the detention measures concerning Kotsev and three other individuals accused of corruption-related offenses. They are scheduled to appear in court again on the following day.

Kotsev’s lawyer, Nikolay Vladimirov, expressed confidence in a favorable outcome, stating that only impartial judicial review could restore justice. “The only acceptable development is for the mayor of Varna to return to his city tomorrow,” he said.

Simultaneously, the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office launched a new investigation based on a report by the chairman of the Municipal Council, Hristo Dimitrov. The investigation concerns the administrative orders issued by Kotsev on July 8, the day of his detention, which appointed an interim mayor.

Pavel Popov, who was named acting mayor, dismissed Dimitrov’s actions as politically motivated and framed as administrative disputes. Dimitrov, on his part, denied any political motives and pointed to irregularities in the dated appointment orders - first naming Dimitar Kirchev, then Pavel Popov within hours, both dated the same day. He suggested there may have been document tampering or serious procedural issues.

In a written statement, the Association of Prosecutors responded to the ongoing criticism. The organization rejected claims that the prosecution was engaged in political repression, emphasizing that all actions are undertaken in full compliance with the law and are subject to judicial oversight. “The principle of equality before the law is the foundation of any rule-of-law state,” the statement read.