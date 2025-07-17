Trump Turns on Allies Over Epstein Files, Calls GOP Critics ‘Weaklings’

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp rebuke on Wednesday at Republicans pressing for more transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling them “weaklings” who had fallen for what he labeled as a Democratic-driven hoax. In a fiery message on Truth Social, Trump accused former allies of parroting false narratives promoted by the left, stating that he no longer wants support from those who give weight to what he called “bullshit” about Epstein.

The post marked Trump's most direct attack yet on a segment of his base, highlighting growing fractures in his political coalition. This comes as a number of GOP lawmakers ramp up efforts to force the Justice Department to release more information about Epstein’s activities, despite a recent government memo stating that no client list exists and that there will be no further document disclosures.

Trump declared that Democrats had found their new “scam” in the Epstein controversy, claiming his previous supporters had been “conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.” He lamented that the focus had shifted away from his achievements and suggested that those continuing to question the administration's handling of the matter were working against the movement.

In the same message, Trump described the ongoing Epstein interest as a distraction from the accomplishments of his presidency. “I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history,” he wrote, adding that his critics had become tools of “Fake News” and Democrats desperate for political ammunition.

Later in the day, Trump softened his tone slightly during an appearance in the Oval Office, saying Attorney General Pam Bondi could authorize the release of any credible materials. Still, he criticized “stupid and foolish Republicans” who he claimed were fixated on an issue the public had no interest in. Trump’s earlier dismissive post had urged followers to stop “wasting time and energy” on Epstein.

The backlash stems from the Justice Department’s reversal of earlier suggestions that more Epstein-related documents would be made public. Last week’s unsigned memo insisted no client list existed and stated that the video materials recovered were downloaded child sexual abuse content, not secret recordings of Epstein’s guests.

Attorney General Bondi, who previously claimed to have such a list on her desk, later clarified she was referring to other types of documents. She now argues that the memo speaks for itself and has resisted calls to release anything further, with Trump backing her handling of the matter.

Still, pressure is growing within the GOP. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson publicly supported releasing all available documents, stating that transparency would allow the public to “decide for themselves.” On Wednesday, he repeated that call, though he agreed only “credible” material should be made public. Former Vice President Mike Pence also entered the debate, urging the administration to make the Epstein files fully available, emphasizing that any individuals connected to Epstein should be publicly scrutinized.

Inside Congress, the push for disclosure is becoming more aggressive. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is attempting to use a discharge petition - typically a method for circumventing leadership - to compel a floor vote demanding the Justice Department hand over all Epstein-related files. She is joined by Rep. Thomas Massie, another Trump-aligned figure often at odds with the GOP establishment. Elon Musk signaled support for the move on social media. However, procedural rules mean the petition won’t see movement until lawmakers return from their August recess.

Others in the party, like Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Lauren Boebert, support continued pressure but are wary of alienating Trump. Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison told CNN that the Epstein case had generated more constituent calls than any other issue in recent days. He said it symbolized public distrust in government institutions and emphasized that justice for victims should remain a priority.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer acknowledged that his committee had discussed legal avenues to obtain further information, although he made no mention of issuing subpoenas or compelling testimony from Trump administration officials. Some lawmakers are even calling for Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate currently serving a 20-year sentence, to testify before Congress.

Boebert has proposed a special counsel be appointed to review the entire investigation, though Trump dismissed the idea when asked by CNN, saying, “I have nothing to do with it.” In a separate interview with conservative journalist John Solomon, Trump lumped the Epstein issue with past investigations into himself, suggesting it was all part of the same “scam.” When asked about a comprehensive federal investigation, Trump claimed the matter had already been reviewed and repeated that Bondi could release anything credible.

The situation has revealed a deeper rift in the MAGA movement, amplified when Elon Musk last month suggested Trump was named in FBI files related to Epstein. Though being mentioned in such files does not imply guilt - FBI dossiers often contain unverified tips and third-party statements - the comment stoked concerns among Trump supporters who had long believed the former president would expose elite wrongdoing linked to Epstein.

Their frustration grew after the administration suddenly backed off earlier promises of transparency. Over the weekend, Trump told his followers to move on from Epstein entirely, writing that “nobody cares” about him anymore.

The Epstein case continues to serve as fertile ground for conspiracy theories due to its high-profile cast of characters, the lenient plea deal Epstein received in 2008, and the suspicious circumstances of his death in a federal detention center in 2019. Although many have described Epstein as a sex trafficker, the core charges in both his original Florida case and the later federal indictment involved recruiting and abusing underage girls - there was no criminal case based on him selling children to others.

Trump and Epstein had been social acquaintances in the early 2000s, appearing together at multiple parties in New York and Florida. In a 2002 interview, Trump had called Epstein a “terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Their relationship cooled in 2004 after a failed real estate deal, and they reportedly had little contact afterward. Four months after that episode, local police received complaints about Epstein’s behavior, leading to the Florida investigation that ended with a plea deal and minimal prison time.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that his administration pursued Epstein more aggressively than prior ones. But with the decision now made not to release further files, some former loyalists are accusing him of a cover-up. That tension appears unlikely to resolve soon. The legal and political maneuvering over Epstein’s documents may stretch into the fall, and it remains to be seen how far Republicans are willing to challenge a president many of them still support, at least in public.