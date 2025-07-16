Wave of Israeli Terror from the Skies: Damascus Bombed, Syria Under Attack

Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes on key government sites in the Syrian capital, Damascus, including the Ministry of Defence and areas near the presidential palace. The attacks coincided with ongoing Israeli operations targeting Syrian government forces in the southern city of Suwayda, where clashes have erupted between state security units and the local Druze community.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in Israel’s campaign against Syrian positions, which has expanded since renewed fighting began in southern Syria. The Israeli government had warned of intensified military action if Syrian troops were not withdrawn from contested zones in the south.

Syrian state media reported at least one fatality and 18 injuries resulting from the strikes on Damascus. The attacks occurred in the last 24 hours, with footage circulating of large explosions in central parts of the city. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The latest escalation comes in the shadow of a broader Israeli campaign across Syria. In December, following the abrupt collapse of the Assad regime on December 8, Israel launched a sustained offensive comprising over 600 airstrikes. These targeted Syrian military infrastructure, including missile stockpiles and air defence sites in Damascus, and extended to the port city of Tartous. Israeli ground troops also advanced into the United Nations-monitored buffer zone on the Golan Heights, in violation of a 1974 ceasefire agreement. During that operation, infrastructure in the Quneitra region was dismantled, reportedly in retaliation for local resistance to evacuation orders.

This military push is being accompanied by efforts from the Israeli government to further entrench its control over the Golan Heights, occupied since 1967. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced a plan to boost settlement in the region.

International reaction to Israel’s actions has been swift. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a strong condemnation, describing the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of Syria’s sovereignty. GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi labeled the offensive a breach of international law and a destabilizing move for the region. The GCC reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and urged the international community to act to prevent further escalation and protect civilians.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry echoed those concerns, stating the attacks threatened to derail Syria’s fragile peace process. According to Ankara, the Syrian population now faces a rare opportunity to reintegrate with the international community, and all relevant parties should support this chance for reconciliation rather than undermine it through continued violence.

On the ground, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz signaled the intention to maintain pressure. In a social media post, Katz said the military would continue “vigorous operations” in Suwayda to dismantle hostile forces until Syrian troops fully retreat. A video released alongside the statement showed a Syrian broadcaster forced to take cover during a blast in Damascus.

Military analysts interpret this new wave of strikes as a clear message from Israel that the offensive will continue and even escalate. With the Syrian military infrastructure severely degraded in recent months, Damascus is unlikely to mount any significant retaliation, underscoring the asymmetry in current hostilities.

Behind the turmoil lies deeper political discontent. Samy Akil, a scholar of Syrian affairs, links the ongoing unrest to systemic failings in governance. He argues that Syria’s post-Assad administration, despite adopting more inclusive rhetoric, has failed to deliver credible reforms. Measures such as the February dialogue and the constitutional declaration were seen by many Syrians as superficial, consolidating power in the presidency rather than distributing it equitably.

Key government ministries, including defence, foreign affairs, interior, and justice, remain under the control of individuals closely linked to the current political leadership. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, now leads the transitional government that rose to power after the December ouster of Bashar al-Assad. However, critics say his administration has yet to show tangible signs of breaking with the centralised, authoritarian rule that defined the Assad era.

Novinite reminds, in June 2025, Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran, seizing a rare tactical opportunity created by the collapse of Syria’s air defenses following Assad’s ousting in December 2024. With its path to Iranian targets suddenly unobstructed, Israel struck dozens of key facilities, killing high-ranking IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists, and damaging critical nuclear infrastructure. The campaign, backed by deep intelligence infiltration, coincided with warnings from the IAEA and U.S. CENTCOM that Iran was nearing nuclear weapon capability. Politically, the strikes also served Prime Minister Netanyahu, embattled by corruption trials, offering him wartime legitimacy and exploiting the weakened state of Iran’s proxy network. Strategically, the assault aimed to delay Iran’s nuclear ambitions and potentially push for regime change, though it risks entrenching Tehran’s resolve and provoking further retaliation. The operation marked a shift from proxy battles to direct confrontation, with significant regional and global implications that extend well beyond the immediate military success.