Bulgarian Startup Paypercut Attracts €2M in Pre-Seed Round Backed by Global Tech Investors

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:07
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Startup Paypercut Attracts €2M in Pre-Seed Round Backed by Global Tech Investors

Bulgarian fintech company Paypercut has secured €2 million in pre-seed financing, marking the largest funding round of its kind for a fintech in Bulgaria. The Sofia-based startup, which offers a unified platform for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, attracted investments from prominent global backers including Concentric, Passion Capital, RTP Global, Tuesday Capital, Robin Capital, Angel Invest Ventures, and several high-profile business angels. These investors have also supported companies such as Airbnb, Uber, Monzo, and SumUp.

Paypercut simplifies access to BNPL by aggregating multiple providers into a single integration point for small and medium-sized businesses. Merchants who connect to the platform can either present customers with various BNPL options at checkout or allow the system to automatically route transactions to the most efficient or cost-effective provider. Payments are disbursed in local currencies across Central and Eastern Europe directly to the merchant’s existing account, and the digital-only onboarding process drastically shortens setup time.

The company already processes payments for clients in Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece, and has plans to enter new markets including Poland, the Czech Republic, and Turkey. These regions are seen as fertile ground for growth, outpacing Western Europe in BNPL expansion.

Paypercut was founded by a trio of fintech veterans: CEO Stoil Vassilev, formerly VP of Corporate Development & Finance at SumUp; CRO Emil Savov, who helped build SumUp’s Central and Eastern Europe partner channel and previously sold his startup 84bits to SumUp; and COO Gareth Walsh, the former Global Head of Risk & Compliance at SumUp and Chief Commercial Officer at Payhawk. The fresh capital will be used to expand the network of BNPL providers, adapt the onboarding process for more languages, and establish a partner system offering revenue-sharing models.

CEO Stoil Vassilev emphasized that finalizing payments is crucial for small merchants and that rejected BNPL applications often lead to lost sales. “By combining providers with different risk tolerances, we ensure customers have options and merchants have confidence,” he explained. “Small businesses in Central and Eastern Europe have long been overlooked. We’re changing that.”

Alex Stroud, Principal at Concentric, underlined the need for a tailored approach to the CEE market. “Merchants are still dealing with fragmented BNPL tools one by one. Paypercut brings a compliant, localized, and scalable alternative led by people who understand the terrain,” he said.

Tuesday Capital’s Ethan Imboden added that their decision to invest was based on the product’s clarity and the founders’ proven track record. “A single integration, fast onboarding, multi-currency compatibility - it’s simple but addresses real needs. This is infrastructure that can scale far beyond the region.”

Paypercut positions itself as the first dedicated BNPL aggregator for the Central and Eastern European region. Focused on supporting smaller merchants, the company’s product offers seamless access to a variety of BNPL providers, supports digital onboarding, and handles payments in local currencies. Headquartered in Sofia, Paypercut is steadily expanding beyond Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece, aiming to reshape the BNPL landscape across emerging Europe.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Paypercut, Bulgarian, fintech

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Taxi Meters Unable to Print Receipts in Both Leva and Euro

Bulgarian taxis are currently unable to issue receipts showing amounts in both leva and euros due to outdated equipment and a lack of regulatory clarity

Society | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

More Than Money: The Real Drivers of Digital Transformation in Bulgarian SMEs

Digitalization is no longer a concept of the future. It is the present reality in which businesses operate, compete, and create value

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

President Radev: Rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia Are a Challenge for Skopje, Not a Bilateral Issue

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated that the issue of the rights of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia is not a matter of bilateral relations, but rather a problem that Skopje needs to address with European institutions

Politics | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 17:40

U.S. Air Force and Bulgarian Air Force Begin F-16 Joint Exercise Thracian Star 25

The United States Air Force (USAF) and Bulgarian Air Force launched the operational component of the annual Thracian Star joint exercise this morning at Bezmer Air Base

Politics » Defense | July 14, 2025, Monday // 18:14

Fake Bulgarian Banknote Detected Despite Passing Automated Test

A counterfeit 100-BGN banknote has been detected in Sofia, despite having passed through a money verification machine without raising any flags

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:11

New Sanctions and Controls Proposed to Prevent Unfair Price Hikes in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government is preparing to introduce amendments to the Euro Introduction Act aimed at curbing unjustified price increases during the transition to the euro

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 17:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Gears Up for the Euro: Essential Cash Register and Vending Machine Updates (KEY DATES)

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro as its official currency, changes in how retail transactions are processed are on the horizon

Business | July 17, 2025, Thursday // 08:47

Finance Minister: Bulgaria’s Price Stability Aligns with Eurozone Criteria for June

At a briefing, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova expressed optimism that Bulgaria is on track to meet the eurozone’s price stability criterion once again in June

Business » Finance | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:21

Bulgaria: Lev to Euro Exchange - What You Need to Know Before 2026

Some Bulgarians are beginning to exchange their leva for euros ahead of the country’s eurozone entry, only to find that the rates offered at banks and exchange offices differ from those announced publicly

Business » Finance | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

More Than Money: The Real Drivers of Digital Transformation in Bulgarian SMEs

Digitalization is no longer a concept of the future. It is the present reality in which businesses operate, compete, and create value

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 13:48

Sofia's Credit Rating Upgraded to 'BBB+' by S&P, Boosted by Eurozone Prospects

On July 15, 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings raised Sofia Municipality’s long-term credit rating from “BBB” to “BBB+”

Business | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:56

Bulgaria Partners with American Citibank to Finance Kozloduy Nuclear Expansion

Bulgaria has reached a strategic financing agreement with the American Citibank for the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Business » Energy | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 12:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria