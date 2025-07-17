Latvian Mayor Injured in Russian Attack

Bulgaria: Latvian Mayor Injured in Russian Attack

Egils Helmanis, the mayor of Ogre, a Latvian town located just over 30 kilometers from Riga, has sustained injuries during a Russian attack in Ukraine. According to Latvia’s public broadcaster LSM, Helmanis was in the country on a humanitarian mission, delivering aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The incident occurred during one of his regular trips to Ukraine, which have been part of his agenda since 2022.

Municipal spokesperson Patriks Grīva confirmed that Helmanis was taking part in an official visit focused on supporting Ukraine's defense. This latest mission involved the delivery of approximately 20 vehicles, part of an ongoing campaign by the municipality to provide logistical support to Ukrainian forces. Over the course of the war, such trips have reportedly resulted in the donation and transport of a large number of vehicles and equipment every few months.

Grīva added that while the exact details surrounding the attack remain limited, it is understood that Helmanis was injured during a strike that took place during the night of July 15–16. The specific location of the incident was not disclosed due to the confidential nature of the travel routes, which are kept secret for security reasons. He emphasized that “every such trip involves danger,” acknowledging the risks associated with operating near or within frontline zones.

Despite the attack, Helmanis is reported to be in stable condition. His frequent presence in Ukraine, including visits to regions near active combat zones, has been well documented through his own public communications and social media updates. The mayor's efforts have become a consistent element of Latvia’s broader humanitarian and military support for Ukraine.

Latvia, a member of both the European Union and NATO, has taken a firm position in favor of supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia. The country has pledged annual military assistance equivalent to 0.25% of its GDP and earlier this year delivered 1,500 combat drones to Ukrainian forces. These commitments are part of a broader Baltic stance advocating increased Western backing for Ukraine.

The incident comes in the wake of other recent Russian strikes that have affected foreign nationals and facilities tied to Ukraine’s international supporters. In August 2024, a Reuters journalist was killed in Kramatorsk and a Polish reporter injured. More recently, Russian attacks damaged the consular section of the Polish embassy in Kyiv and hit a Polish-owned site in Vinnytsia.

