Bulgaria to Develop New National Defense Plan After NATO Summit, Says PM Zhelyazkov

Bulgaria is set to create a new National Defense Plan following the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague, announced Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his meeting with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, currently visiting Bulgaria.

The discussion focused on NATO member states’ plans after the summit, particularly regarding increased defense spending aligned with the new commitment to allocate 5% of GDP - 3.5% for defense and 1.5% for defense-related investments.

Highlighting the ongoing instability driven by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s firm support for strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense, especially along the Alliance’s Eastern flank and within the Black Sea region.

The Prime Minister pointed to Bulgaria’s active participation in key initiatives, including the Multinational Battle Group led by Italy, the Regional Component Command Headquarters for Special Operations with Romania, and the Naval Mine Action Group in the Black Sea alongside Romania and Turkey.

Zhelyazkov further emphasized Bulgaria’s continued backing of Ukraine, opposing any territorial compromises that could legitimize Russian aggression.

Their talks also addressed the significance of joint European defense efforts, such as the recently released “White Paper on Defense Readiness of Europe 2030” and the new European SAFE instrument. The Prime Minister voiced support for closer coordination between NATO and the EU, underscoring the importance of industrial cooperation with allies including the US, UK, Canada, and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Regarding hybrid threats and disinformation, Zhelyazkov drew attention to Bulgaria’s vulnerability to aggressive Russian propaganda aimed at eroding public trust and unity within the Alliance. He called for a stronger collective NATO response to counteract manipulations in the information space, according to a government press statement.

In addition, today, Bulgaria took new step toward modernizing its defense sector with the signing of a Memorandum aimed at enhancing cooperation between the defense industry and key state institutions. The agreement, signed on July 16, brings together Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov, Deputy Minister of Education Academician Nikolay Vitanov, and representatives of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the Bulgarian Defense Industry Association.

The document outlines a commitment to create a new model of partnership - based on improved coordination, tighter communication, and greater synergy between government, science, and industry. The aim is to position Bulgaria as an active contributor to European defense readiness and take full advantage of emerging opportunities.

Among the priority areas outlined in the Memorandum are: boosting innovation and technology transfer; leveraging Bulgaria’s NATO and EU membership to promote international cooperation; supporting small and medium-sized defense companies in joining global supply chains; and ensuring a favorable legal and administrative environment that supports the defense sector’s expansion and aligns with both national interests and international regulations.

At the signing ceremony, Defense Minister Zapryanov highlighted that Europe’s urgent need for rearmament signals a shift into a new phase of defense collaboration across the continent. He pointed to the growing importance of strengthening European production capacities, reducing industrial fragmentation, and increasing coordination - goals that are now critical for the period leading up to 2030–2035.

Zapryanov also stressed Bulgaria’s strategic role on NATO’s eastern flank, saying the country must fully utilize the measures laid out in the “White Paper on European Defense Readiness 2030” and other EU mechanisms. He said Bulgaria is ready to speed up the rearmament and modernization of its army, and to position the national defense industry as a key player in Europe’s broader military transformation. According to him, this is the moment for a technological leap through specialization, investment, and long-term planning.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev echoed this vision, stating that defense-sector industrialization could become a powerful engine for Bulgaria’s broader economic growth. “We must unleash the sector’s potential and motivate more young people to become engineers,” he said.

Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov emphasized that the state will continue to improve Bulgarian companies’ access to both national and European funding. He also spoke in favor of stronger public-private partnerships, stressing that sustainable development of the defense industry is only possible through coordinated efforts by government, the private sector, and scientific institutions.

Representatives from the Bulgarian Defense Industry Association, Petar Georgiev and Petar Cholakov, welcomed the memorandum, saying it lays the groundwork for a more productive and effective relationship between the state and the industry going forward.