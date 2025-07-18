Thunderstorms and Hail Alerts: Cold Front Brings Sharp Weather Changes to Bulgaria on July 17

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Thunderstorms and Hail Alerts: Cold Front Brings Sharp Weather Changes to Bulgaria on July 17

A significant weather shift is expected across Bulgaria on Thursday, July 17, as a cold front moves in, bringing widespread instability. Short but intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms and possible hail will affect much of the country, becoming particularly severe by the evening and continuing into the night.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued orange weather alerts for 11 districts in Central and North-Eastern Bulgaria, warning of heightened thunderstorm activity and hail risk. Meanwhile, 8 districts across Western Bulgaria and parts of the North and East are under a yellow alert for thunderstorms. In contrast, 4 districts in the South-East are facing a yellow code for high temperatures, with little to no expected rainfall.

With the front’s arrival, winds will shift to the northwest and increase in strength, allowing noticeably cooler air to spread. Temperatures by mid-afternoon will vary significantly - from 24–25°C in the far northwest to 37–38°C in the southeast, where conditions will remain mostly dry.

In the mountains, the day will start with sunshine, but by midday, cumulus clouds will build, triggering scattered thunderstorms and brief downpours. Winds from the southwest will give way to stronger northwesterlies in the evening. Temperatures will reach about 25°C at 1200 meters and 17°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny skies will dominate the morning. During the afternoon, cloudiness will increase - particularly along the northern coastline, where isolated showers may occur. Overnight into Friday, the northern coast faces another round of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail. Winds will initially blow from the southeast, turning northwest overnight. Temperatures along the coast will range between 28°C and 32°C. Sea water temperatures remain warm - between 24°C and 27°C, with waves at 1 to 2 Beaufort.

This developing system is part of a broader atmospheric disturbance passing over the Balkans. Cloud cover will increase further, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorm outbreaks forecast for both Bulgaria and Romania, particularly from the evening hours into early Friday. A noticeable cooling trend will begin, especially across the country’s northwestern regions.

Tags: thunderstorms, weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

