Zelensky Prepares Third Government: Major Cabinet Overhaul Begins This Week

World » UKRAINE | July 16, 2025, Wednesday // 16:04
Ukraine is preparing for a major government reshuffle, with the Verkhovna Rada expected to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Cabinet on 16 July. The following day, lawmakers are due to approve a new prime minister - Yuliia Svyrydenko - and appoint a new lineup of ministers. This marks the formation of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s third government since the start of his term.

Svyrydenko, currently First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, is entering office with significantly more political leverage than her predecessor. She is expected to be supported by close allies within the new Cabinet. One such figure is Kostiantyn Marievych, currently Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet, who may become her dedicated minister - a clear sign of the political consolidation around her.

Plans are underway to combine the Economy, Ecology, and Agrarian Policy ministries into a single “resource” ministry, which would be led by Oleksii Soboliev, Svyrydenko’s current First Deputy. In another move aimed at reinforcing her control, she is likely to propose her current deputy, Taras Kachka, as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. This position is currently held by Olha Stefanishyna, who is being removed due to corruption allegations and ongoing scandals. Stefanishyna may be appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the European Union.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Fedorov, the current Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation, is expected to rise to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister in the new Cabinet.

Denys Shmyhal, after stepping down as prime minister, is reportedly set to become the new Defence Minister. His appointment would replace Rustem Umierov, who is likely to take up a diplomatic role. Although President Zelensky earlier suggested Umierov could become Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, sources say the decision is not final - Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna is also being considered for the Washington post. If she is chosen, Umierov’s future position remains unclear.

Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych will be removed due to cuts in pensions and social benefits. No replacement has been confirmed so far. Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi is also expected to resign following his controversial decisions to close smaller rural schools and merge universities. His likely successor is Deputy Minister Andrii Vitrenko.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, seen as close to Zelensky’s long-time associate Tymur Mindich, is also on his way out. His potential replacement is Svitlana Hrynchuk, currently Minister of Environment and reportedly affiliated with Halushchenko. Her experience in the energy field is limited to a year as his deputy for international affairs.

The Ministry of National Unity will be dissolved entirely. Its head, Oleksii Chernyshov, is under investigation for allegedly receiving over 14.5 million hryvnias in unlawful benefits. He will be dismissed along with the liquidation of the ministry.

Culture and Strategic Communications Minister Mykola Tochytskyi is also leaving. He will return to diplomacy, with a planned appointment as Ukraine’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe. The government intends to transfer responsibility for strategic communications and information policy from the Culture Ministry to a new agency. Two names have emerged as potential new Culture Ministers: Veronika Seleha, formerly of the Presidential Office’s humanitarian directorate and now CEO of creative agency Bickerstaff.345, and Olha Viieru, Director of the Ukrainian House National Centre.

Several key figures will remain in their posts. These include Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha; Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova; and Minister for Youth and Sports Matvii Bidnyi. All were appointed in September 2024. In addition, Cabinet veterans such as Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Health Minister Viktor Liashko, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko are expected to retain their roles.

President Zelensky first announced his support for Svyrydenko’s appointment as prime minister on 14 July. That same day, he also indicated that Denys Shmyhal would transition to head the Defence Ministry. Shmyhal submitted his resignation on 15 July, which under Ukrainian law means the resignation of the entire Cabinet. The Rada is now scheduled to vote on the resignations on 16 July and confirm the new government on 17 July.

Source: Ukrainska pravda

