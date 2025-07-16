Russian Drones Hit Polish Factory

Bulgaria: Russian Drones Hit Polish Factory

The Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, reported that a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia damaged a factory owned by the Polish Barlinek Group, resulting in civilian injuries. The factory, which produces wooden flooring, was targeted deliberately from three directions, according to the plant manager. Among the injured are two individuals suffering severe burns. Ukrainian emergency services and Polish consulate representatives are actively working at the site. Sikorski warned that Russia’s ongoing war is nearing Poland’s borders.

This attack on Vinnytsia is part of a series of Russian drone strikes reported on the evening of July 15 and into the night of July 15-16, affecting frontline Ukrainian cities including Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih. Additionally, residents of Romanian towns along the Danube witnessed Russian strikes near the Ukrainian city of Izmail. In total, eight people have been injured in Vinnytsia due to these attacks.

