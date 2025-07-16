Russian Drones Hit Polish Factory

Latvian Mayor Injured in Russian Attack
Egils Helmanis, the mayor of Ogre, a Latvian town located just over 30 kilometers from Riga, has sustained injuries during a Russian attack in Ukraine
The Polish Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, reported that a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia damaged a factory owned by the Polish Barlinek Group, resulting in civilian injuries. The factory, which produces wooden flooring, was targeted deliberately from three directions, according to the plant manager. Among the injured are two individuals suffering severe burns. Ukrainian emergency services and Polish consulate representatives are actively working at the site. Sikorski warned that Russia’s ongoing war is nearing Poland’s borders.
This attack on Vinnytsia is part of a series of Russian drone strikes reported on the evening of July 15 and into the night of July 15-16, affecting frontline Ukrainian cities including Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih. Additionally, residents of Romanian towns along the Danube witnessed Russian strikes near the Ukrainian city of Izmail. In total, eight people have been injured in Vinnytsia due to these attacks.
Ukraine’s parliament has passed new legislation that permits individuals aged 60 and above to serve in the armed forces as professional military personnel, provided they meet certain conditions
Ukraine is preparing for a major government reshuffle, with the Verkhovna Rada expected to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Cabinet on 16 July
Hungary has escalated its confrontation with Ukraine, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanding that the European Union impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials over the death of a Hungarian citizen during military mobilisation
The Verkhovna Rada has approved another 90-day extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a recent phone call to step up military pressure on Russia
