Bulgaria Gears Up for the Euro: Essential Cash Register and Vending Machine Updates (KEY DATES)

With Bulgaria preparing to adopt the euro as its official currency, changes in how retail transactions are processed are on the horizon. One of the more practical aspects of this transition involves the reconfiguration of cash registers and vending machines. The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has clarified the necessary steps and obligations, aiming to help merchants navigate the transition smoothly.

Key Phases in Price Display

The currency transition will be phased in over several stages:

Until August 8, 2025 , all prices must be displayed in leva only .

From August 9, 2025 , dual pricing will be introduced, with leva as the primary currency and the euro as a secondary .

Starting January 1, 2026 , the dual pricing will continue, but euro becomes the primary currency and leva becomes the secondary.

From January 1, 2027, only euro pricing will be permitted.

Cash Register Adjustments

Cash registers, or fiscal devices, must be reconfigured to align with each stage of the transition. According to the NRA, most devices will undergo four updates, but in many cases, these updates can be executed remotely without needing to visit a service center.

Fiscal devices must be equipped with a feature allowing a production parameter to shift between four states:

"0" – active mode with no dual pricing , using lev only;

"1" – dual pricing with lev as primary , euro as secondary ;

"2" – dual pricing with euro as primary , lev as secondary ;

"3" – active mode with euro only.

These settings may be automated if the manufacturer has included such functionality in the device. Each change aligns with the specific regulatory milestones set out in the Law on the Introduction of the Euro (ZVERB) and Regulation No. H-18/2006.

Who Does the Reconfiguration?

Adjustments can be made either by the device’s service provider or, in cases where the device supports a second communication channel (APN), remotely by the manufacturer. For devices lacking this channel, merchants should reach out to their respective service companies, but a physical visit to the service center is not always necessary.

In fact, during the initial configuration, future dates for automatic parameter changes can be pre-set. This simplifies the process and minimizes the need for repeated manual intervention.

Communication with Merchants

To support merchants, the NRA has developed detailed instructions and will distribute them via email to all those with registered fiscal devices - specifically, electronic cash registers with fiscal memory (ECFPM), fiscal printers (FPr), and electronic systems with fiscal memory (ESFP).

Additionally, the revenue agency has been holding consultation meetings with device manufacturers and service companies to ensure a coordinated and informed rollout.

Penalties and Grace Periods

Should a merchant fail to comply due to delays in device servicing, the NRA may issue a written warning or require corrective action within a specified timeframe. Penalties for failing to display prices in both currencies during the mandated periods range from BGN 50 to BGN 200 for individuals, and BGN 100 to BGN 400 for legal entities.

Vending Machines: Simpler Update, Same Deadline

Unlike cash registers, vending machines need to be reconfigured only once. Machines using fiscal devices classified as FUVAS (Fiscal Devices for Integration into Self-Service Vending Machines) must comply with Regulation No. H-18/2006 no later than the day before euro adoption.

From the official euro introduction date, all cash transactions through vending systems - electric or not - must be conducted in euros only, as per ZVERB.

